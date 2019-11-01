Trump is right, Putin is our pal
I’m not always the quickest on the uptake, I see it now – Donald Trump is right – Russia is our friend.
They helped us with our cybersecurity during the 2016 election. On the world stage, Russia is glad to step in after Trump “deferred” to them after leaving Syria. Obviously, they won’t use this influence against Israel, they’re our friends and want what’s best for the U.S.
I heard Russia has been sending money to the NRA. Great! Now they can let their voice be heard. Those mean ol’ liberals are passing all these laws. Why they almost signed a law that would strengthen background checks. Stop the bus! Slow down boys!
Russia sent money to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky. Maybe Trump can get them to send money for our schools and churches that are in dire need of funds.
Fortunately, Trump and Putin are such good friends. They are able to meet privately at each of the big summit meetings. You know Putin has only the best interest of the U.S. at heart.
Trump has claimed he’s lost all this money since being since being president. Hey. Maybe Russia could loan him some money to tide him over. What are friends for?
Dasvidanya!
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
