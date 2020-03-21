This bailout should be for the average American
During the Great Recession, Republicans bailed out Wall Street and let the rest of us fend for ourselves.
This time, let’s take care of Main Street first. And for Wall Street, maybe pop open a big can of free enterprise.
— Dave Coyne, Goshen
Rep. Nisly’s comments are disappointing
I am deeply disappointed with the comments made by our representative, Curt Nisly, in reference to the governor’s order (closing bars and restaurants) reported in Wednesday’s Goshen News.
It appears Mr. Nisly’s preoccupation with the unborn may have caused him to disregard the health and safety of those of us who are already here.
The federal government and state governments seem to be doing their best to manage this health crisis. What we need now is cooperation, compassion, and understanding. The economy will falter, but the health of our nation comes first. Once this outbreak is under control, we can rebuild the economy.
I hope Mr. Nisly will reconsider his comments and make a statement of support for those who are trying to safely manage this problem instead of putting Hoosiers in even more potential danger.
— Kathleen Johnston, Syracuse
We reap what we sow
The president said on TV that the coronavirus crisis is “not an act of God.” Who can say whether he is right or wrong? One thing is sure, we reap what we sow, as it is written in the Scriptures.
The 1857 Dred Scott U.S. Supreme Court decision, said that blacks were not and never had been citizens of this country. That in effect legalized slavery in this country, and would still be the case today, if that decision would have remained. Our country is still reaping the effects of that decision, as well as some other decisions. It does not appear that black people, or white people, are a protected class of people as such, or have special privileges, and it doesn’t seem that they are asking for that, but to be treated as fellow citizens. We give blood and receive blood from one another. I know from experience.
— Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
