Think of our health care workers before resisting virus precautions
Are you resisting the pandemic precautions health officials are urging us to take? Please, have mercy on those in health care who are exhausting themselves and risking their own health every time they go to work. Think of the students and teachers who have to do remote learning.
Your choice has made for a long, dark winter for many. But each day is a chance for grace. It’s not too late to change and help bring our brighter future.
Sarah J. Yoder, Middlebury
Health care workers reaffirm the goodness in human hearts
To the health care workers who plead for cooperation as hospitals overflow past limits long gone:
I am sorry. I wish I could place each one of you on a sparkling summit to be a speck in the vast open.
The wind would release your breath. The sun would pump your blood. The sea of sweet pines would put you to sleep.
It takes more than a human being to try to save multitudes from mass insistence on destruction. Yet, here you are doing just that.
This is a miracle. You are a miracle. I hear you and long for open ears everywhere.
I can’t give you that, but please accept my admiration. You help me believe there is still some goodness in human hearts.
Jenna Wysong Filbrun, New Paris
Postpone holiday gatherings to remain safe
A plea. Please, please postpone holiday with family and others. Keep them alive.
We're not sure what the real dates were, anyway! So, replace a “rainy day” for all the official holidays — and make them your own.
Even after vaccination, add a few weeks before partying, some experts are saying.
It's really up to each American to keep our loved ones out of the hospital, and keep health care workers from sickness and exhaustion.
Some ideas. Over the holidays, if you can set up a webcam or smartphone, or even landlines with extensions, there are ways to celebrate. Ask each person to share a short holiday memory, a funny family story or sing together a favorite song or hymn. Make it your own.
This year unlike any other, love means protecting family by staying apart. And you don't want that separation to be in the hospital.
Be safe and wise. You are loved.
Laura Coyne, Goshen
