There are other ways to recognize city’s ‘sundown’ past
Three of our usually thoughtful brothers in Goshen want to create a monument to remember the Goshen position as a past “sundown town.” What a grim sin for supposedly such a religious city.
My friend, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, and his city have removed all Confederate statues and symbols. I can personally remember one of my Black brothers, who is now a parish/county councilman, fighting to keep the Confederate battle flag from flying over Slidell, Louisiana, as one of its nine historic flags. It is now in the Slidell museum only; it does not fly. I have spent 60 years and thousands of dollars fighting states righters, southern strategists, racists, bigots, Klansmen and white supremacists etc. in the South.
Maybe what we need in Goshen is not a monument to sin and white supremacy, but something in a more positive light. Some suggestions — change the name of Plymouth Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, create an “Aim Higher” scholarship at Goshen College for one of our local Black brothers or sisters and print on the bottom of all water bills and other city of Goshen stationery a phrase from our domestic tranquility resolution, like “Goshen once discriminated greatly but now tries to not … intimidate, threaten or use physical force …”
— Ronald W. Guth, Goshen
Check your facts
Notice to readers: The next time The Goshen News publishes wild statements from a Republican about a federal property tax of 3% for all property holders, do some fact checking because apparently The Goshen News will not do it for you.
These are sites you can go to that are independent and call out both Republican politicians and Democrat politicians. It is important to educate yourself so you can vote intelligently.
• pointer.org/CoronavirusFactsAlliance
• WashingtonPost.com/news/fact-checker
— Rex Hooley, Goshen
Articles on pandemic appreciated
Thank you to Sheila Selman for her excellent articles in the Dec. 30 and 31, 2020, editions of the News. I appreciated her very thorough treatment of the pandemic through the eyes of local leaders and nursing home residents.
I was particularly moved by Courtyard Healthcare Executive Director Brian Cook’s verbalization of the grief, anxiety, regrets and joys that no doubt have been experienced by all administrators. The Elkhart County Commissioners and Dr. Lydia Mertz have my deep respect, as their positions and strategies had to flex with the ever-changing information they received.
Thank you, Mike Yoder, for the challenge you left us with: “Who we choose to believe is important. Will it be the professionals that live and work in our community every day? I remain hopeful our community’s response to this pandemic will soon begin to mirror the response I have witnessed in this community my entire life ... we respond with grace and generosity ... we think of others first.”
God bless and heal our community.
— Sarah Yoder, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.