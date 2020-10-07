There are many advantages to having smoke-free apartments
Oct. 4 started Fire Prevention Week, a national event to raise awareness of fire safety. This year, I’d like to thank local apartment property managers who are helping reduce the number of fires in Elkhart County by making their properties smoke-free.
In addition to the health benefits, there are many other reasons to go smoke-free.
• Residential smoking-related fires can be extremely costly. Prohibiting smoking in multi-unit apartment buildings greatly limits the risk of fire and may reduce insurance premiums.
• Apartment maintenance costs can be two to seven times greater when smoking is allowed, compared to the cost of maintaining and turning over a smoke-free unit.
• Tenants prefer smoke-free housing. Many statewide surveys from across the United States demonstrate that as many as 78% of tenants, including smokers, would choose to live in a smoke-free complex.
• Secondhand smoke is a leading trigger of asthma attacks and other respiratory problems and a known cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. No amount of ventilation can prevent secondhand smoke from entering other units.
There is free help available for apartment property managers looking to make their buildings smoke-free. I invite them to learn more at insmokefreehousing.com or by contacting Tobacco Control of Elkhart County at TCEC574 via Facebook or 574-523-2117. If you or someone you know is interested in quitting tobacco, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-Quit-Now) is available 24/7. Youth 13 and older Text INDIANA to 88709 for free, anonymous texts to help you get through it.
— Erika V Contreras-Padilla, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, Youth Coordinator, Elkhart County Health Department
God grieves when people act badly
Paul writes in Romans 12:15, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.”
Black Lives Matter. God grieves when people of color are killed just because.
Blue Lives Matter. God grieves when police officers are shot at just because.
Me Too Movement. God grieves when women are abused and trampled down just because.
March For Our Lives. God grieves when our students are killed just because.
White Lives Matter. God grieves when young men act on their anger and hatred in violent ways.
God grieves for violence against the unborn, economic violence and violence against the environment.
But God rejoices when all come to worship him with one spirit.
God rejoices when we show love to those we don’t like or agree with.
God rejoices when those choose his grace and mercy.
This gives us hope that God’s kingdom is here among us.
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
