The future of local energy
I’ve seen a bit of coverage in the media around the proposed Elkhart Solar Project, located near Millersburg, and I’m very enthusiastic about it.
Folks need to accept that technology advances, including energy generation technology. The world is moving away from the old, combustion-based, pollution-emitting, fossil sources of energy, and toward new, clean, healthy and economical sources like solar. So far this month Elkhart County has had 11 days in the yellow for air pollution. When air pollution rises, so do asthma symptoms.
A project like this solar farm can only benefit the community. Without nearby sources of generation, our corner of the grid is at risk. The grid that this would feed is the grid that NIPSCO uses. NIPSCO serves the eastern portion of Elkhart County, including New Paris, Bristol, Middlebury and Millersburg. This project would boost local electric reliability and resilience. Additionally, the property taxes and expected economic development payments would be a welcome source of revenue for our schools, fire department, and other public services. Plus, the rental of the land will form a steady source of income for the farmers who own that land.
The efficiency of solar has increased dramatically in recent years and the cost of installations have come down. These projects are finally cost competitive with other kinds of energy production. Let’s embrace the clean energy future and reap the benefits of this project as a community.
Gary Engle, Goshen
Drunks causing hazards on Goshen bicycle trails
Goshen’s drinking drivers have a long history of disposing of their liquor bottles by throwing them out of car windows on weekend nights. They apparently think it’s a big joke when the glass bottles splatter on the city’s paved bike trails.
It’s not.
The glass shards are quite effective at slicing through bike tires and their tubes and temporarily ending the bike rides that are the primary method of exercise for older men and women whose grandchildren are probably friends of the drinking drivers.
Monday morning, three sections of liquor bottle shards covered the bike path along West Wilden Avenue southeast of Ox Bow County Park. I stopped to see if I could help a young 20-something woman who was pushing her bike with a flat tire. So, the drinking drivers got one of their own, but they missed me this time.
When I was younger (75 or so), I carried a broom and dustpan in my car so I could clean up the glassy hazards those self-centered drinkers caused, but I don’t do that anymore. Generally, I avoid the Wilden bike route, especially where it crosses the river near the disposal plant because the bridge there is a favorite target of Goshen’s Saturday night drunks.
It’s a shame. Goshen has the best system of bike paths in this section of Indiana, but the drunks seem to be bent on ruining it for the people who need it most.
Don Wright, Elkhart
