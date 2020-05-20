The difference between Mike Yoder and Brad Rogers
The right to own property is the keystone on which American capitalism is built. It is why our national GDP has consistently exceeded that of any other nation for about 150 years.
It is up to the voter to decide how far to let elected officials go to usurp your ability to use your property. You pay the mortgage and real estate taxes, but local ordinances limit what you can or cannot do on it. Are you the owner or just the caretaker? During Mike Yoder’s tenure as commissioner, he has followed a path of central land use planning and increased local regulations, including a new well ordinance and a highly revised zoning ordinance. These ordinances implement his vision for our county. However, with the ordinances came new definitions, standards, restrictions, permits, inspections, fees, fines and non-conformances which affect construction costs, repair costs and potential project delays.
Were these changes requested by local property owners, builders, developers, or repair people? Who wanted them? How did they affect the local cost of living? By definition, central planning limits your property rights and determines winners and losers in property value and marketability. It favors community rights versus individual rights, but community rights are not defined in the U.S. Constitution. Brad Rogers has a different philosophy. He defends the individual and constitutional rights of each citizen. He espouses a different administrative style; one that emphasizes listening to the local residents, including farmers. He sees his role as a public servant (like he followed during his past tenure as Elkhart County sheriff). He plans to seek and welcome input from the community versus implementing his personal vision. Do you want elected officials who listen to citizens, actively solicit community input and public hearings, or one who works on a need-to-know basis?
James Kuhlenschmidt, Goshen
Brad Rogers will protect the rights of the people
I support Brad Rogers for county commissioner. Brad has demonstrated traits that are vital to good government. He believes in protecting the Constitution of the United States. Having a county commissioner who sets his standards on the Constitution means he will help protect people’s property rights, their 2nd Amendment rights, their religious freedoms, their freedom of speech and many other rights that seem to be disappearing in our great country.
Brad also has years of practical experience. As the county sheriff, Brad worked with county budgets. He also demonstrated he can manage many employees effectively. Brad was instrumental and the leader in being tough on crime and at the same time helping prisoners integrate successfully back into society. What he did in Elkhart County in this area was a model throughout Indiana.
I always appreciated that Brad sees government as being a servant of the people and not as a position of power to abuse. He is a servant leader. We are fortunate that Brad is willing to serve this community. Please vote for Brad Rogers for county commissioner on June 2nd in the Republican primary.
Wes Culver, Bristol
