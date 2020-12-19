The best thing to do to improve health is to quit smoking
The holiday season looks a little different this year, and stress levels may be at an all-time high for many of us. But the new year is upon us, and it’s a great time for fresh starts. If you’re someone who uses tobacco, the best thing you can do for your health this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident and motivated to quit
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them
• Can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good
A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan.
SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date
• Let loved ones know you are quitting
• Remove reminders of smoking
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking
• Identify your smoking triggers
• Develop coping strategies
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2021 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.
Lydia Mertz, M.D., Elkhart County Health Officer
Where are the alarm bells about failing students?
2020 will go down in history as the year America forgot about kids. As COVID-19 cases surge, there are other alarming surges. The first is truancy. Alabama’s Department of Education revealed that 5,000 students have left school. The Philadelphia Enquirer reported half of Philadelphia’s public school students did not log in for class during the spring. Houston’s largest school district cannot account for thousands of students, reflecting a 30,000-enrollment decrease. Where are the alarm bells?
Fairfax Public Schools announced they have seen an 83% increase in F’s. Middle school students are the most impacted with a 300% increase in F’s. English learners had 383% more F’s and Hispanic middle schoolers saw an increase of 400%. St. Paul Public Schools posted a 40% increase in failing grades. Houston ISD says more than 40% of students are failing at least two classes. Other alarming surges are anxiety, depression and suicide resulting from the isolation we have forced our kids into. Where are the alarm bells?
I lead an organization, Five Star Life, that develops resources designed to target student/teacher mental health by teaching them how to develop healthy mindsets. Last spring, we offered our curriculum for free and reached more than 278,000 students. The longer kids are exposed to our program, higher grades, decreases in behavioral issues and better school attendance are seen.
What can we do? Sound the alarm to your local officials to demand they follow the science and allow schools to reopen, make sure your school is equipped with SEL plans and interventions to make sure kids bounce back, and consider sharing what we do with your local school. History will remember 2020 as the year America forgot about kids. Let us make 2021 the year America remembered and prioritized kids, healed a generation and saved our nation.
Seth Maust, Elkhart
