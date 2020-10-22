The benefits of mail-in voting or early voting
Let’s presume mail-in voting continues to be judged by most analysts as overwhelmingly fraud-free. It’s bound to increase in the future as voters experience its convenience. Add to this all the new young people entering the political process, voters not conditioned to voting in person at polling places. These voters in particular will gravitate to the most convenient and safest methods, during a pandemic and other times as well.
There’s no standing in long lines (and getting longer, as the number of polling places nationwide are reduced, suppressing the vote). No shivering in chilly rain or snow. Or waiting in the dark in Indiana during earliest and latest voting hours. There will be no worry about not being able to leave an hourly job in time to vote during shortened hours, or being out of town at college, or being at work or on vacation. No worry about having the flu Nov. 3 on Election Day or breaking a leg and not being able to drive to vote. Worse yet, having no car or access to public transportation. Where is there a downside?
Voting by mail will mean a surge in voter participation in our representative democracy ... of all political persuasions. And that’s a plus for America.
Another option is early voting. It’s safe and simple, like putting on your mask before entering a grocery store. Goshen and Elkhart registered voters can vote now through Monday noon, Nov. 2. Middlebury and Nappanee voters can vote Oct. 19–31.
Vote!
— Allan Kauffman, Goshen
Originalists set to take over Supreme Court
It seems there are people who read the United States Constitution in much the same way they read their Bible: perhaps infrequently, certainly with fundamental misunderstanding. Some of them hold a literalist view that might shed light on the thinking of the originalist Supreme Court justices who are poised to take over the American judicial system.
A common thread is the idea that once something is written down, that's it. It’s settled. End of discussion. You get in line and stand on one side or the other.
Of course, this does not comport well with the finding of Justice Antonin Scalia (the Godfather of originalism) that the original, express intent of the constitutional framers dictates a right to possess a specific type and caliber of firearm in Washington DC — a gun that had not been invented, in a federal jurisdiction that did not exist, when the Constitution was written.
David Coyne, Goshen
Kelly Thompson is right choice for District 22
I first met Kelly in grade school after her family packed everything they could into their car and left for Indiana as everything, including their home, burned in California wildfires. Kelly knows hurt, struggle, and, even as a child, how to pick yourself up and start over. She has learned in life a hand up is far more valuable than a handout.
Today, Kelly wants to be our public servant, not a politician. You don't hear that much anymore. Beyond being a wife, mother and grandmother, Kelly has started a non-profit and her own small business. She understands family struggles and wants to work for the people where government is able to help, I think of it as trickle up. How? Work for healthy babies and follow that through to our youth, this trickles up to the family, then up to the employer, up to our counties and our state. Kelly looks for the path that will give residents service and the best value for their tax dollar. Kelly Thompson has been more pro-active in the past six months than her opponent has been in six years. We vote for and basically hire our legislators with our tax dollars. Review both candidates and decide. There is so much more I could say, but I'll leave you with her website www.kellyforindiana.org. Look it up and learn more about Kelly Thompson, our next District 22 representative. I am a dedicated Republican and Kelly Thomas is going to get my first proud Dem vote.
Thank you. And, vote Nov. 3rd.
Mindy Truex, Warsaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.