Teacher, parent supports Elkhart schools referendum
As a parent and 20-year veteran of Elkhart schools, I am asking the community to support the referendum on May 4 for a Stronger Elkhart.
I believe in our school system, but we are losing good teachers and staff to neighboring schools whose communities have invested in referendums. I teach dual credit which means my students can earn up to 14 college credit hours just by taking my classes. Combined with our robust dual credit program, ECS students have saved millions in college costs. However, I needed to take additional classes in order to offer this service to our students. About 600 teachers across the state are set to lose their dual credit certification in the next two years, making my qualifications highly desirable. I want to continue to invest in the students of Elkhart where my own children attend, but I cannot support my family on my ECS salary.
The referendum is essential to ensure all the students of Elkhart have highly qualified teachers and to continue to offer the wonderful programs available now. Please vote yes by May 4. For more information, visit www.StrongerElkhart.com.
Jennifer Espinosa, Elkhart
Volunteers appreciated at The Lerner
A year like 2020 has come with reflection and gratitude for the blessings that we have at The Lerner Theatre. As I approach National Volunteer Week, I am reminded of the faces of our volunteer corps that were missing from our historic theatre during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have experienced a show at The Lerner Theatre, you will see beautiful people dressed in black and white attire that welcome you, scan your tickets, hand you programs, check your coats and so much more. The Lerner Theatre volunteers donate thousands of hours of service each year to the city of Elkhart. There is a kindness that radiates from our volunteer program and our patrons in attendance continually comment on the level of service and overwhelming welcome that they feel when attending performances in our theatre.
While National Volunteer Week is only one week out of the year, the nearly 100 members of The Lerner Theatre’s volunteer corps deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged for the work that they do for our community. The feeling of family within this remarkable facility is in large part to our volunteers who help make every show possible.
On behalf of The Lerner Theatre staff, city administration, Lerner Governing Board and the Friends of The Lerner Board, thank you for your contributions to making our beloved theatre a better place. You are appreciated!
Michelle Frank, executive director, The Lerner Theatre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.