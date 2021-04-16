Taxpayer a supporter of school referendum
I am a taxpayer living within the Elkhart Community School District writing to voice my support for the May 4th referendum.
Over the past year, I’ve learned to love ECS by running for school board and volunteering for the Stronger Elkhart PAC.
Dr. Thalheimer and his team have been working tirelessly to push our schools to the next level. As an ECS parent, I want to support these efforts and I am proud to do so through my tax dollars. ECS taxpayers have an opportunity to strengthen our schools through this referendum, which will pay dividends to our students for years to come. Through my own research, I’ve found Dr. Thalheimer’s work to be thorough, efficient, and in the best interest of ECS taxpayers.
As a local business professional and CPA, I am confident that taxpayer investment through the referendum will be returned through the hard work and success of ECS students and staff.
I encourage all ECS taxpayers to do their own research and find the actual facts about the referendum. The Stronger Elkhart PAC website (https://strongerelkhart.com) is a great place to start! Vote with the facts. Vote for our students, teachers, and staff. Vote YES for the Elkhart Community School Referendum on May 4th. Early voting is open now.
Casey Zitkus, Elkhart
Searching for Harry Hite’s iris introductions
Harry Hite, of Goshen, Indiana, hybridized 84 bearded iris varieties in the 1960s through the 1980s. He was a major contributor to the miniature dwarf bearded iris class with 39 introductions. In a 2016/17 survey of the MDB class only five of his introductions were located. A new survey is underway.
Given that older cultivars are more often located in the vicinity where they were hybridized and/or first introduced a special appeal is being made to iris growers in the American Iris Society’s Region 6 (Indiana, Michigan and Ohio) for information on which of Hite’s MDB iris may still be grown there. Also any information on any of Mr. Hite’s other iris classes is appreciated. The purpose of the survey is to identify which of Mr. Hite’s varieties still exist so they can be preserved.
Please contact, Charles Carver at lefthandhorticulture@gmail.com. He is the Dwarf Iris Society Conservator and chair of the American Iris Society National Collections.
Peggy Allen, Whitestown, Indiana
Thank you for the Easter message
I just want to commend and thank you at The Goshen News for printing the biblical account of Jesus’ resurrection in the Saturday, April 3, 2021 edition. To see the true meaning of the Easter holiday acknowledged publicly is refreshing.
Pauline Yoder, Goshen
