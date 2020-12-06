‘Sundown’ marker not needed
The “sundown town” marker being considered is a waste of time and money — money better spent to help citizens of this town who are homeless and in need.
The injustice of the past tends to ignite further separation of our citizens.
Connie J. Yoder, Goshen
What has become of the respect for life?
Per your newspaper’s front page declaration dated Nov. 23, 2020, “Public educators expect much from Biden team.” The battle cry of teachers for all things related to money “it’s for the children.” I would like to know how do teachers reconcile Mr. Biden and his team supporting killing unborn to term and post-birth babies — who are indeed children — Almighty God’s children. What became of the sanctity of human life? What exactly was your vote — yeah it matters.
It is well known the teachers’ union is pro-choice, see Fox News, April 14, 2019. If only on this one stance, it is clear we are a divided nation and rightly so, as if we are so blinded by murdering for decades these babies, imagine what is next for the cause of “greater good” or some other man-made world self-imposed right.
Gaye Hambrice, Goshen
Voters turn Trump’s words on him
In the recent election, American voters borrowed a word from Trump’s TV show and told the president, “You’re fired.”
Marlin Jeschke, Goshen
COVID-19 controls not a threat to religion
To equate Gov. Cuomo’s limiting attendance in religious houses of worship located in COVID hotspots with threats on religious liberty is quite a stretch. I won’t disagree that there are instances where religious practices/activities have been unfairly curtailed.
To attempt to paint the steps taken by our leaders to contain this once-in-a-lifetime scourge as the product of a progressive assault on religion is to discredit the importance of public health and to arouse misplaced passions at exactly the wrong time, if there is ever a right time.
At best, any state/national leader’s decision where to draw the line in what is essential business/activity during pandemic times is open to debate, including Gov. Cuomo’s.
Full disclosure, I am a lifelong member of the larger Anabaptist community.
Gary Sensenig, Goshen
An idea for fighting COVID-19
I am writing with a different idea of how to battle COVID-19 instead of scholars having to always wear the mask, just wear it inside the schoolhouse and the bus if you must.
And anytime you are outside you may strip it off to get fresh air. And begin your mornings with the Lord’s prayer, altogether, with your hands folded and your head bowed.
Levi J. Miller, LaGrange
