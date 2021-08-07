Solar farm will benefit consumers of electricity
Recently there has been more discussion about a 100 MW solar farm proposed on an 850-acre plot of land several miles southeast of Goshen. I am aware of concerns about the project, but I feel that its overwhelming benefits make it an effort worthy of our support.
The cost of power from solar farms is on par with that from natural gas and coal. Solar energy is clean and avoids the polluting chemicals and soot, and resulting health hazards, that burning gas or coal inevitably creates. With climate change in the news, the need to stop emitting carbon dioxide cannot be overemphasized. Because of how the grid works, generation needs to be spread out. The power from this solar farm, whether contracted to a company in Indiana, Illinois, or Pennsylvania, will directly benefit the grid here, meaning those of us who use grid power here.
What about the solar plant’s neighborhood impacts? First of all, the landowners from whom Savion, the developer, is leasing the land, are willing participants, and happy for the stable income. But some of the neighbors of the proposed facility are not happy to have their views of cornfields replaced with solar panels. All I can say is that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. If I were greeted each morning with a view of a neighbor’s field of solar panels (behind a substantial setback), arrayed among wild flowers, silently harvesting electric power for the grid, I would be pretty stoked. But I respect others’ opinions, and I hope that, if the project goes forward, they might come to view the situation in a positive way. I would note, finally, that the proposed land use is reversible after the lease expires, and the land can be returned to agricultural use.
James Loewen, Goshen
Christians lose opportunity to lead during pandemic
Kudos to Steven Roberts (July 24, Jesus would get the shot) who expresses dismay at the hesitancy of evangelicals to get vaccinated in order to control the COVID-19 virus. He recites Jesus’ two commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord they God …” and “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” The early church leaders also emphasized love for one another. That means caring about others’ health and welfare. The Christian church could have been a light to the nations. Jesus said, “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.” (John 13:35)
Instead, the church debated and divided over wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Too many were stubborn in their prideful politics (I won’t wear a “dorky” mask; they don’t work anyway. It’s a lie; they are trying to control us) or their selfish self-righteousness (Do not fear, trust God).
The pandemic was a great opportunity for the church to shine. What testimony the church could have given the community if all had shown concern for each other and helped to control the deadly virus. Unfortunately, the church failed and appears divisive, bickering over our rights, our fears, out politics.
Roberts asks, “Have all those churchgoers stopped reading their Bibles lately?” Well, I’s sure they’ve read Psalm 139:13 and I Corinthians 6-9. I guess they are so concerned about social issues they neglect a very basic principle of Christianity: laws don’t change hearts, love does.
Barbara Miller, Middlebury
