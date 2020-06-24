Sign on county road needs to go
At the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 33 there is a sign that tells people not to pull out in front of motorcycles. I don’t believe anyone pulls out in front of anyone on purpose.
But, heading north and looking west, the sign partially blocks the view of drivers.
I think either the county or the person who put it up should go look at the sign and consider moving it a little.
Lowell Bailey, Goshen
Is Donald Trump the leader of the wrong country?
It seems that the world leaders he most admires are Putin of Russia, Erdogan of Turkey, Bolsonaro of Brazil and Jong-un of North Korea. Trump seems to scorn the “weakness” of leaders like Trudeau of Canada, Merkel of Germany and Macron of France. All three countries are democracies like the United States.
On June 1 (a week after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis) two things happened that confirm what I’m saying: (1) President Trump had a phone call with governors and (2) he used police and military force to disperse peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.
In that phone call to governors, Trump said, “You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you; you’ll look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate …”
Later that same day, Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, then walked a short distance to a church (that had recently sustained minor damage) for a photo opportunity with a Bible. Before his walk to the church, the order was given to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas and rubber bullets. Trump clearly was putting into practice what he had been telling governors earlier that day.
In 1933, a man named Hitler wanted to make Germany great again. He took over the economy and built up the military. By the mid-1930s he had gained absolute power, partly by shutting down a free press and brainwashing a generation of young people. My high school history teacher in 1951 described Hitler’s method of indoctrination: “If you lie to people long enough and loud enough, they will soon believe it.”
Is a dictatorship now coming in our country as Donald Trump seeks a second term?
Perc Blosser, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.