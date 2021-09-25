Consider how past Concord referendum money was spent before voting
Nov. 2 Concord residents can vote for a referendum for the Concord school system. As one of those residents and former educator in the system, my vote is no.
With a previous referendum ending, the referendum rate will be zero. This new referendum adds a 32 cents per $100 of assessed valuation increase to our taxes. The superintendent said the increase will only be about a “$300” increase to our taxes. An increase is an increase!
Concord is a bricks and mortar corporation. The expansive addition to the lobby of the Performing Arts Center, the expansive bus garage in the center of Dunlap, used money. State funding provides money for construction. Was this the most prudent use of the money if schools need a new roof?
Questions come to mind: Effectiveness of the previous use of the referendum? How would this new money be used — teachers pay increases, specifically funded programs to benefit children; reduction of insurance costs; reduction in class sizes? Residents need data to prove the validity of past money and future money. There is not sufficient transparency or data with our money or plans for the referendum.
Lawn signs are visible showing residents are not in favor of this referendum. Wise spending of the hard-earned wages of our community is not evident in the practices of this corporation.
A small majority voted for the last referendum. Do not let that happen again. Be informed, and most importantly vote on Nov. 2. It is your money at stake.
Ellen A. Stevens, Elkhart
County Council inconsistent in rejecting federal mandates
I was dismayed to read in The Goshen News that Elkhart County Council members unanimously voted down the grant application request for $995,698 from the CDC. This grant was specifically requested by the Elkhart County Health Department so that they could better meet the various health care needs of vulnerable populations within our county.
The reason given for this denial was that all council members present did not want to cooperate with the federal government in tracking and quarantining persons with COVID. These are two things that need to occur if we ever want to put an end to the COVID pandemic. Their refusal to have anything to do with federal intervention in tackling this crisis is baffling to me.
If they are so opposed to cooperating with the federal government and opposing any mandates it might impose, then if there is any consistency in their logic, they also obviously oppose the federal mandate that all young men must register with Selective Service. Do they realize that young men cannot apply for federal student aid to attend college without adhering to this federal mandate? A federal mandate that impedes their freedom and that in a time of war could result in them being forced into battle? I’m sure they weren’t aware of this because if they were they would actively advocate for the abolishment of the Selective Service System.
The battle we’re currently facing is against COVID, sickness and poor health outcomes. Things that the Elkhart County Council choose to turn a blind eye to, or more accurately refused to accept assistance from the federal government to address.
What we need are elected officials who care more about the health and well-being of all Elkhart County residents than they do about politics. I’m saddened by their action and pray that some sense of rationality and true concern for our community be restored to those who hold the reins of power.
Daniel Grimes, Goshen
County officials are full of amazing self-confidence
Two things amaze me. I am amazed at the complete self-confidence of our elected county officials. They believe that they know better than our county health department and our local hospital and local physicians on a matter of public health. They have taken action to stop an application for funds to better inform people in Elkhart County about the health issues regarding COVID-19. Amazing self-confidence.
All of this is in the context of the fatigue of health workers dealing with the relentless responsibility of a wave of COVID patients. Those needing ventilators and other extreme measures need hours of care.
My other reason for amazement is the grace of our local physicians and hospital. Knowing that these officials have knowingly made their work more difficult, they are open to treat all who come for help.
I pray that this does not happen, but suppose one or more of our county political officials would come down with COVID. Without hesitation, they will receive the treatment needed from local health workers. This is amazing grace.
Victor Stoltzfus, Goshen
