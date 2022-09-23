Paper should keep ‘Dilbert’
I just learned that 77 newspapers have “canceled” the comic strip “Dilbert.”
Dilbert appears in our local newspapers and not only is funny but also very relevant as recent strips have been poking fun and well-deserved ridicule at the silly “woke” culture now infecting our schools, many corporations, and even our military.
For any newspaper to drop Dilbert demonstrates a pitiful lack of humor ... or perhaps just the thin skin of liberals who prefer their echo chambers and safe spaces where everyone agrees with them.
I hope this newspaper keeps Dilbert and ignores the noise.
Robert E. Riddle, Goshen