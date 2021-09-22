When the world stopped turning
This month marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years ago, almost 3,000 people died after terrorists hijacked four planes and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and almost the Capitol Building. Words will never properly describe the horror all who could understand felt that day from seeing the people falling off the roof to the shocking moments the towers fell.
Some may worry that we will forget that day, but the truth is that the horrors of it changed the world forever. To this day, airports are still screened by the TSA and the Patriot Act shows no sign of being repealed. The surveillance state that was created to prevent another one has never left us, so there are children in this world who never knew nor remember a world where that was not the case. Even if society does not remember the event, it will always feel its impact.
What we must never forget though, is the response we as Americans had when disaster fell upon us. In that moment alone, the brave people on Flight 93 fought back against hijackers and stopped the plane from crashing into the Capitol Building, even at the cost of their lives. Afterwards, charitable donations and nonprofits increased nationally as Americans united, knowing all lives mattered and that our squabbles seemed pretty small comparatively. That sense of national pride and love for our neighbors is what we must never forget as we honor the fallen.
Brett Heinisch, Syracuse
We need a back-up GPS system
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability — which it may use in an economic crisis,) or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake, Goshen
Volunteer wishes everyone would get vaccinated
I finished my testing shift about an hour ago. About 70 of us volunteer there at present. Since January 2020, more than 230 volunteers have been active.
Sometimes when it’s not too busy at testing I look at the registration forms as they go by my particular station. Many who appear for testing are unvaccinated. The results person this morning reported that all of the people she spoke with, save one, responded with irritation and rudeness when she politely asked if they might consider getting vaccinated.
Then there are the others, the vaccinated ones. I ache for them because I know they are fearful and anxious.
To those who choose not to be vaccinated: all of us, vaccinated and unvaccinated are paying the price for your right to make your own choice. Is that what freedom means in this country?
Please don’t misunderstand my complaint: my little volunteer shifts pale in comparison to overworked ICU and hospital staff — especially nurses who are worn out and burned out., hour after hour, day in and day out, carrying on. Teachers, week after week are earnestly trying to keep children in their classroom where they learn best. The list could go on.
It didn’t have to be this way. We know that if everyone eligible had gotten vaccinated we would not have Delta. Imagine if we could be going about our lives without masks and without such fear of getting sick. What does freedom mean? Does it mean do what I want even if it harms others? Surely, that is not how we understand freedom in this country.
Today, I am angry and grieving. My faith tells me we are all God’s beloved children, we are all connected. I want to say words of blessing to all my neighbors, near and far. But today, that is hard to do.
Mary Lehman Yoder, Goshen
