Council’s inaction on health grant reflects individualism movement
I find it difficult to understand a recent vote by Elkhart County Council members. To hear that the members voted unanimously against applying for a federal grant that would provide funds for public health education when we continue to be in the middle of a pandemic is shocking. Medical professionals have been clear from the beginning of this health care crisis that people with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk if infected by COVID-19. Why would we not want to further equip our health care workers to care for our most vulnerable neighbors?
Elkhart County is beautifully diverse and the needs of all the people who make up our community deserve to be considered by our representatives. To hear that council members (were) cheered when the unanimous vote was counted is disconcerting. In the midst of a despairing world the least we are asked to do is to love our neighbor as ourselves. The epidemic of individualism exemplified by this vote may prove to be more deadly than any virus that plagues our community.
Jane Ross Richer, Goshen
Health care workers feeling the emotional impact of fight against COVID-19
As Goshen Hospital’s only infectious disease consultant, I have taken care of a fair number of COVID-19 patients and I have written to The Goshen News on a variety of issues.
Once again, our hospital is unable to serve all the patients who need care because of the number of COVID-19 patients who must be hospitalized.
I asked several other physicians and nurse practitioners what the hardest thing during the pandemic has been. This is what they told me:
One said, “Explaining to the patient and their families the chances of their survival.” Another said, “The futility in treatments available, combined with vaccine hesitancy and resistance. Providers thrive on the process of diagnosing, intervening, improving outcomes and the pandemic has been devoid of the usual reward we feel in being able to help patients.”
A longtime internist in our community said, “Watching avoidable admissions and deaths.”
Another doctor said, “Watching six of my patients die in a two-month span.”
A family physician said, “Caring for wonderful patients my own age in the hospital and being powerless to keep them from dying.”
And finally, a physician said, “End of life care discussions and seeing patients suffer and die (with no family members by their bedside).”
Please demonstrate some compassion for the physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and other health care providers in our community by preventing yourselves from getting infected with COVID-19.
Daniel A. Nafziger, M.D., Goshen
