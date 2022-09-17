Biden’s speech did not unite
Facebook asks, “What’s on my mind?” Let’s see ... against an ominously military, blood-red, and black backdrop Joe Biden took aim at his political opponents. He declared emphatically (as if factual) that MAGA Republicans “embrace anger” and live in the “shadow of lies.” Such as, “I have never talked to my son about his ... business dealings”?
He said we “see carnage, darkness, and despair.” Maybe it’s the rising crime rates in America’s once great cities, the scourge of human trafficking and drug deaths due to his open border policies, or the inflation rates that are hitting low-income Americans the hardest.
He said he was “not a president of Red America, Blue America, but of all America.” Funny, I, and all of us who prefer President Trump’s policies to his, probably don’t feel very welcome in “his America” after that speech.
He actually said that MAGA Republicans (I) “do not respect the Constitution!” or “the rule of law!” Which party’s mayors and governors allowed rioters to torch and loot our great cities throughout 2020 and to continue terrorizing their citizens while tying the hands of their police? Which party allows DAs to return violent offenders to the streets after they are arrested without bail?
He followed these rants with a nod to “unity” and “hope.”
Well, until Biden, the Democrats, and their lapdog media get honest about the catastrophes over which his administration has presided (Don’t get me started on the border crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal, or Hunter Biden’s laptop) I will identify proudly as a MAGA Republican.
Margaret Garcia, Goshen
U.S. should stand up against hatred
I am baffled. Trump’s aides and staff members couldn’t seem to wait to testify against him. I’m guessing so they can stay out of prison. They have come to the realization that he is not worth going to prison. But, his toadies in congress have stuck by him. Why? Even after admitting Biden beat Trump they have seen the light?
Recently Lindsay Graham got on board by wanting armed riots. Why? Do they hope to get paid? Lot’s of luck on that one. Do they fear Trump will sic his goons on they or their families? He’s been known to send angry tweets to those who oppose him.
They have pretty much enabled Trump over his four years in office and continue to do so. I’m sure they would have been OK with Obama keeping any assets while he was president. Or OK with any hint that our election was tampered with by a foreign government? No. He would have been called out, if not impeached. Obama and I include most Republicans should be called out for that. Yet, they give Trump a free pass. Why?
I believe they think their job is to protect and preserve the good ol’ boy culture, which Trump seems to embody. I hope I am wrong. But I fear at the next insurrection someone in congress will get hurt or killed. Then they will wring their hands and ask, “how did this happen?” It’s because you enabled the hatred and fear that ‘s been going on.
Yet it’ still time. I hope and pray congress will do the right thing for our nation and stand up against the hatred.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Improving Hoosier health
A recent report from Gov. Holcomb’s public health commission estimated that Indiana’s local public health programs needed nearly $250 million in investment just to get us to the national average for health funding.
The health of our state is undoubtedly in a hole after years of neglect and chronic underfunding, and I am pleased to see momentum around improving public health. I urge our lawmakers to prioritize these recommendations next legislative session, but also include issues like tobacco use on their agenda.
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in Indiana. As a tobacco treatment specialist at Goshen Hospital, every day I see the damage that results from the use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes. The disease, disability and premature deaths that result from nicotine addiction are very depressing — and very preventable. If we are truly going to transform the health of our state, we must do more to help people quit smoking, and keep kids away from these deadly products. My position here at the hospital allows me to be involved in reaching both of these important goals.
A significant increase in the cigarette tax and new investments in proven tobacco prevention and cessation programs should be a bedrock of our public health strategies in Indiana. Let’s fund public health and make our community healthier and cleaner by reducing tobacco use.
Mark W. Potuck, Tobacco Treatment Specialist, Goshen Hospital