Grant could have improved community’s health
Along with many others, I was saddened to read about the recent vote of Elkhart County Council members to reject the opportunity for the Health Department to apply for a federal grant that would have provided for community health care workers to assist in efforts to address significant chronic health conditions identified among specific population groups in our community.
The basis for applying for this grant was well researched through engagement with representatives of these groups, and supported by respected and knowledgeable members of the medical community in Elkhart County, whose expertise has helped guide us through the pandemic, and who recognize its disproportionate effects on certain vulnerable groups and among persons with a high incidence of other medical conditions that need to be addressed on an ongoing basis.
As stated well by Mayor Roberson, these chronic medical conditions are among the factors influencing the severity of COVID-19 infection and recovery.
It was disturbing to me that this unanimous vote against applying for the grant was because of concern for potential tracking and quarantining of COVID cases by the federal government, thus interfering with “personal freedoms.” This seems a small price to pay for measures to improve the health of our community in the long run. Many times we are prisoners to the fears hiding behind demands to protect personal freedoms rather than opening our hearts to one another so that we can put our collective energies into improving life for everyone, including getting through challenges like the pandemic. I hope the Elkhart County Council members are considering the current and future health and wellbeing of the whole population, rather than listening only to the voices that claim their personal freedoms supersede the rights of everyone else, especially those who are most vulnerable.
Elizabeth Gingrich, Goshen
County Council votes to continue pandemic
The Elkhart County Council recently rejected a $3 million federal grant to help control the spread of the coronavirus in our county. A truly heartbreaking decision.
This is not the bubonic plague of the Middle Ages that killed half the population of Europe. People then didn’t know what was what. We know the cause of the coronavirus, and we also know what to do about it.
Masks and vaccinations, two very simple solutions, could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, but some people chose not to do either one. An incompetent president who touted dangerous remedies and lied about the virus is to blame, but so are the people who never seemed to get why these two solutions are absolutely necessary to conquer the disease. Since it’s hard to know if one carries the virus, people wear masks and get vaccinated primarily because they don’t want to kill other people.
They care about the lives of their neighbors, as well as their own. Would the people against masks and vaccines prefer a country without any rules? No red lights or stop signs, which are there to keep us from killing each other? Masks and vaccines are the same: in place to protect us and others.
Children have been amazing, and most have taken to wearing masks in stride. The real problem is the parents. That’s hard to understand, since one in four virus cases is now a child.
Thank goodness, President Biden wants to keep us alive — all of us!
Joann Smith, Goshen
Councilman sounds like rebellious teenager
I just read that the Elkhart County Council unanimously rejected an application from the Elkhart County Health Department to seek a grant from the Center for Disease Control.
According to the news account, Councilman Adam Bujalski voted against it because he does not like federal mandates. He said, “I refuse to say that whatever the federal government tells me I have to do I have to do.”
I am deeply disappointed in this reasoning. It sounds very much like a teenager rebelling against authority. The council was elected to help ensure the wellbeing of the citizenry. I sincerely hope that the wisdom of thoughtful adults will prevail in future decision-making.
Lois Bare, Goshen
