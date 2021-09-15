Doctor shocked by County Council’s lack of support for health care providers
I am still reeling from the sadness and shock of the County Council meeting on Saturday morning the 11th.
I am a family physician practicing in Goshen for the last 20 years. I see out-patients in the community at my office and in-patients at Goshen Hospital. In all my 30-year career I have never faced anything as challenging and stressful as the health care crisis we have been experiencing as a community in the last 18 months.
One of the reasons our community has managed better than some others is the excellent medical leadership that we have experienced during this time. I personally don’t know how I would have managed to continue to care for patients without it.
This includes the support and leadership of the Elkhart County Health Department and our health officer, Dr. Bethany Wait. Dr. Wait has given of her time and energy sacrificially in order to better protect the health of the people of this county, because that is her job. To witness her treated personally the way she was at the public meeting Saturday was angering and embarrassing. What has become of us?
I am further distraught that our County Council has voted against allowing the public health leaders in our county to use their knowledge and expertise to come up with good ideas to improve the health of the county and get creative funding for them. I cannot adequately express how disheartening this meeting felt to me as a health care provider in this county.
Barbara Meyer, M.D., Goshen
County Council vote will help continue the pandemic of the unvaccinated
I attended the Saturday, Sept. 11, County Council meeting because my son Skye wanted to speak about the importance of future thinking and voting yes on the abatement for the solar farm down by Millersburg. And we celebrate their decision to move forward with this project that will mentor other communities about harnessing the power of the sun to create our electricity.
But he was understandably disturbed by the first vote on funding from the federal government ($3 million) to educate people of color about COVID-19. The council voted to not accept the funding. Also depressed with the decision by the County Council to turn down the funding were doctors who wanted to express the urgency that all people understand the severity of this virus.
Both decisions were about two small elements of our life that affect us greatly, but because those who are not Ph.D.s and don’t “believe” but are loud — push until the government concedes.
County government, yes you may be conservative but that also is rooted in conservation/stewardship. Your decision to vote down the funding is not thinking about all 190,000+ residents of Elkhart County and continuing the pandemic of the unvaccinated.
County Council — please visit our hospitals and think again.
Paul Steury, Goshen
Roundabouts work to move traffic quickly
May I refer to the first letter to the editor on July 31, 2021. Maybe the writer of this letter to the editor has a profitable, secure, sit-down, plush job, but some of our brothers and sisters have to work with their hands in factories.
Maybe the letter writer might want to suggest positive alternatives. May one suggest a possibility? From the overpass before East Madison Street and Goshen High School, a one-lane with middle turn lane with turnouts at each interchange or intersecting street to College Avenue. One could envision a two-lane each way with a center turn lane with a turn lane at each intersecting street through the heavy commercial/manufacturing areas south to C.R. 42 or Goshen airport.
By the way, as to roundabouts, one might consider great roundabouts — Concord Boulevard, in Pearl River, Louisiana, Lee Circle in New Orleans, Columbia Circle in New York City along with dozens more, more than 30 in Washington, D.C., and thousands around the world. Check our the NYSDOT website for a complete review and textbook on roundabouts. In fact, three new roundabouts along Main Street in South Bend helped transform downtown South Bend with smooth moving thoroughfares into a very viable government, office and retail area. Go roundabouts!
Ronald W. Guth, Goshen
County Council members display ignorance
What a profound display of ignorance our Elkhart County Council displayed for us this past Saturday. Getting federal tax dollars into the local community to benefit the taxpayers of Elkhart County is always a challenge and a real “win” when it is achieved.
These Council members were offered $995,698 to help us win the fight against chronic diseases among minority groups in our local community. They were offered the excellent advice of two informed and educated mayors and the advice of Dr. Daniel Nafziger — all indicating the very real need for these funds and the health care employees it would provide. But they threw aside the advice of the knowledgeable and informed, and instead took the advice of a resident who is “tired of wearing masks.” If fighting a virus until you are “tired of it” is the depth of your commitment, then the virus wins for sure.
Their decision will surely cost lives here in Elkhart County, and it will leave grieving family members behind; all because their weird political hang-ups took precedence over the well-being of the citizens of Elkhart County. Over 14,000 Indiana residents have died of COVID in 18 months. To pretend it is a hoax, or that it “will simply go away,” is to condemn even more to severe illness and death. We have been surrounded by profound displays of ignorance these past 18 months, but this is unforgiveable. We deserve better from our council. Vote the bums out. They do not deserve even one person’s vote.
Rex Hooley, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.