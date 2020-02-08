Sen. Romney earns respect for his impeachment vote
Senator Romney has my abiding respect for his principled vote regarding the impeachment of our president. As a former elected official and given my lifelong interest in politics, I have occasionally been asked by younger citizens about the term statesman. I was initially taken aback that they did not know the concept of statesman, but then realized that there have been very few elected officials that rise to that level in these days. I usually offer former Sen. Richard Luger as someone who could be considered a statesman.
Mitt Romney has shown himself to be a courageous man. He has passed over the threshold of statesmanship and has joined that rare group of elected officials who stood up in difficult times and put their country before their political party. Whether you agree with his position or not, he is to be admired. There will be most certainly a torrent of criticism of his ethical stand. Knowing that he remained true to his principles will serve him well in these difficult times.
— Mike Puro, Goshen
Ornish program at the Goshen Heart Rehabilitation helps husband
On Sept. 15 after receiving two stents at Goshen Hospital, my husband embarked on a Medicare-approved nine-week Ornish program offered at Goshen Heart Rehabilitation on the second floor of the Goshen Heart and Vascular offices. The program is designed to reverse heart disease. The program is funded by Medicare as an outpatient hospital service.
In order to be approved for this nine-week program, which involves personal training, group therapy, yoga and nutrition, a participant must have experienced a heart event such as a stent, angioplasty, open heart surgery or a heart attack within a year. Participants can choose the intensive rehabilitation program or they can opt for the traditional cardiac rehabilitation program.
Bud attended his orientation program on Sept. 26. He was given a physical assessment to determine his exercise program and began exercising on a series of machines. After his exercise time, he and his group met for an hour of stress management, an hour of group support, and an hour of nutrition during which dinner was served. We attended twice a week.
The centerpiece of the Ornish nutrition program is a whole food, plant-based, vegan way of eating. Each member of the group charted all food and drinks consumed each week. To help the participants learn how to prepare this plant-based diet, the Ornish meals from the hospital cafeteria were brought over to our building and served by staff members. Karen Sommers is the director of the program.
At graduation, Bud learned that his total cholesterol went from 132 to 106; his HDL cholesterol went from 41 to 38; and his LDL cholesterol went from 71 to 51. Over the course of the 9-week program, he lost over 15 pounds.
— Mary Hursh, Syracuse
