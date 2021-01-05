Sen. Braun disrespecting voters, poll workers
On Nov. 3, a team of dedicated Democrats and Republicans worked side by side for 13 hours during a pandemic so that all of Indianans could vote. Our outlook on policy was different, but we respectfully worked hard together for democracy. All over the country people like us worked at polling stations so that you could vote.
Our County Clerk Mr. Anderson worked incredibly hard for election security. We should thank him, not challenge his integrity. Mike Braun disrespects our hard work by challenging the Electoral College votes. In my opinion that disrespect means he loses the title of “senator,” but he can earn it back.
Mike is contesting the voting process by joining a group of senators who must be very afraid of something. Don’t be afraid Mike. We need a peaceful respectful presidential transition. The challenges have been struck down in 50+ court cases, there is no fraud. No credible evidence. This was a very secure election.
Mike — what are you afraid of? Losing votes? A temper tantrum from someone who cannot graciously accept that he lost?
An electoral challenge to any state challenges the Hoosier state. Mike says that we cannot organize an election. That is an insult to our honor. The systems in each state may be different, but the people are the same. Democrats sit next to Republicans and we work together to provide all Americans the opportunity to vote. In some states poll workers experienced harassment and intimidation counting votes. America is better than that.
Don't be afraid Mike. Show Hoosiers respect. Withdraw your symbolic protest. Biden won with 306 electoral votes and 7,000,000 more individual votes. America shows its greatness with a peaceful transition of power.
Fair elections make us great. Honor that, honor poll workers from both parties, honor all Hoosiers.
— David Ostergren, Goshen
Runaway wealth for billionaires
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 651 U.S. billionaires have increased their wealth by over a trillion dollars, according to Americans for Tax Fairness and Institute for Policy Studies. That’s enough to send all 330 million Americans checks for $3,000 apiece, still leaving the billionaires with more wealth than at the beginning of the pandemic. In these nine months, 29 billionaires have doubled their wealth, and 36 new billionaires have been created.
This wealth accumulation has happened during the era of long lines of ordinary Americans waiting for food and wondering when and if they’ll be evicted from their homes. Such wealth inequality in a society is very destabilizing for everyone, including the rich.
Studies show that the social democracies of Europe are now among the 10 happiest countries in the world and, amazingly, most residents there actually like their governments. They don’t let corporations and billionaires run off with the wages and health care of their workers.
These happy countries think we’re an idiot nation to allow such wealth inequality, with many Americans continually voting for the party of big tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. They see that we have “socialism” for the rich and corporations, but most ordinary people are left to fend for themselves in the “market” economy.
What’s shocking is that these “socialist” countries are very secular, and the United States is a so-called “Christian” nation whose religion admonishes its followers to care for the poor, the sick and the marginalized.
— Joann Smith, Goshen
Reverend's letter fails to mention attack by militia
The Rev. Donald Blosser wrote a letter to the editor Dec. 30 titled "Israel uses Christmas Day to frighten Palestinians." What he neglected to state was that on the afternoon of Dec. 25 two rockets fired by Palestinian militants were launched and aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. Both were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems. Both the AP and Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli planes were launched the same evening in "response" to the terrorist attack. The airstrike targets included a rocket manufacturing facility and training and military posts belonging to Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza.
As usual, Israeli strikes are not preemptive, but retaliatory in response to terrorism. As quoted in Wikipedia, "Since 2001, Palestinian militants have launched thousands of rocket and mortar attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip as part of the continuing Arab–Israeli conflict. The attacks, widely condemned for targeting civilians, have been described as terrorism by United Nations, European Union and Israeli officials, and are defined as war crimes by human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The international community considers indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets to be illegal under international law.
"From 2004 to 2014, these attacks have killed 27 Israeli civilians, five foreign nationals, five IDF soldiers, and at least 11 Palestinians and injured more than 1,900 people. Their main effect is their creation of widespread psychological trauma and disruption of daily life among the Israeli populace."
— Kenneth Peterson, Goshen
