Safe, secure voting that saves a bundle
It’s obvious that every state government is going to be short on money this year. One easy way to save a bundle is for each state to vote by mail in November. Now, in the time of COVID-19, it could well be the most responsible and safest way to vote. In Indiana alone it would save taxpayers an estimated $14 million.
Oregon has voted by mail for more than 20 years. If there were any kinks in this voting system, they would be ironed out by now. The ballot is tracked by the postal service going and coming. How cool is that? Fraud is virtually nonexistent.
Vote by mail solves every voting problem except the extreme gerrymandering done by mostly Republican state legislatures. Indiana is one of the worst, and it also has some of the most restrictive voting procedures, such as relatively short voting hours.
The cost savings to taxpayers are significant. There’s no need to rent space for polling stations or transport voting equipment across the county or test equipment, nor is it necessary to recruit, train or pay people to work the polls.
It seems like the people most opposed to this safe, secure and healthy way of voting are Republicans. We need to ask them why they wouldn’t want to save $14 million in taxpayer dollars.
In 2014 Indiana was 50th in the country in the percentage of people voting at 28%. Colorado, using vote by mail, had 63% participation. Are Republicans terrified of democracy?
Joann Smith, Goshen
More can be done to slow gun violence
We want Hoosiers to know about National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday. Reducing gun violence across Indiana and the nation is a serious matter throughout the year. But in these times of elevated stress, awareness of gun violence at home is especially urgent.
Gifford’s Law Center reports that even before the pandemic, domestic violence involving guns resulted in 600 women in America killed by an intimate partner every year. According to the Center for American Progress, intimate partners kill 47% of female murder victims in Indiana; 56% of those with a gun.
The CAP reports that between 2008 and 2017 someone in Indiana died by gun suicide every 17 hours. Everytown for Gun Safety reports that a gun in the home increases three-fold the risk of death by suicide. Compounding those tragic trends, while suicide attempts significantly increase in times of serious economic stress, gun sales have surged. According to the FBI, background checks for gun purchases for February and March increased by more than 1.8 million over that two-month period last year.
If we truly want to reduce violence in the home, important measures are at hand. Tell legislators that requiring safe storage will lower the risk of accidental shootings, suicide and partner violence. We must extend domestic violence protections to single women from violent dating partners. And universal background checks will result in more domestic violence convictions being reported to the national background check system.
Jerry King, Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, South Bend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.