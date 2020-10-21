Republican Party leaves long-time supporter
Ashamed to say it, but I’ve been registered as a Republican for 32 years. Now, that party has completely abandoned me, and the values and principles I’ve stood for.
The Republican Party has gone whole-hog for Trump and his toxic, self-serving agenda. The swamp has never been swampier. The Republican Party has erased the conservative and Godly principles from its platform, and replaced them with a blank check for Trump’s isolationist agenda. Myself, my closest loved ones, and many other former Republicans are utterly fed up with the Republican Party. Never again will we vote party over principles.
I will be voting enthusiastically for Joe Biden. And due to the congressional Republican capitulation to Donald Trump, I will be voting for ANY Democrat running against an incumbent Republican Congressman or Congresswoman.
I believe that the Democratic Party has an opportunity to unite around middle-class, hard-working, conservative Christians like me and my family. I believe the Democrats can — and should — allow movement away from extremism, both from the left and the right wings, and toward a united country, featuring what the Republicans have rejected: a lot of the family values, the rule of law (particularly regarding the Constitution), and respect for the health and well-being of others.
This coming election is vital to American democracy and human worth and dignity. Vote, remembering America is not and never should be a dictatorship. Pray, and consider others with love when you vote.
— Randy Reese, Goshen
Republicans are not really pro-life
If Republicans really are pro-life, they would make sure their policies care for people once they are born. They continually want to yank health care away from babies and children after they’re here. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in mid-November to determine if live babies will have access to good health care and subsequently a healthy life. How people are treated after they start breathing is a pro-life issue.
Another important factor in this difficult issue: maintaining women’s right to decide what to do with their own body, including reproductive choices. Would men want government telling them vasectomies are illegal? And if abortion is made illegal by the Supreme Court, many women will keep having abortions — but not nearly as safely, thereby endangering their lives.
Actually, there’s almost nothing about Republicans’ policies that could be described as pro-life. Their support of capital punishment, the National Rifle Association and the separation of families at the border (with hundreds of children locked in cages) are all anti-life.
One of the worst anti-life Republican sins is prioritizing the short-term profits of fossil-fuel companies, thus putting our planet at risk. We may have only 10 years to salvage the Earth. President Donald Trump has put environmental destruction on a fast track that soon could reach a point of no return for our children and grandchildren. How would you ever answer if they ask why you voted to destroy the planet they will inhabit?
The 2nd District Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has a 3% rating from the League of Conservation Voters. That’s how little she cares about clean air, water and the Earth’s future. We can no long tolerate science-denying politicians at any level of government. Democrat Pat Hackett, her opponent, gets global warming. Vote for Democrats!
— Joann Smith, Goshen
Vote yes for Wawasee schools
I write this letter with great pride, as a parent of two Wawasee students. Without a doubt, I see my children prospering as they attend classes, develop teacher connections, attend school events, utilize modern technology, and as they play and laugh while running and jumping on the playground. All in all, our educational experiences are close to perfect, given all of the challenges that our schools are faced with today.
It is my hope that all children will have the opportunities afforded to them at Wawasee Community School Corp. continue throughout their school days. Realizing the need for increased funding for our schools is a hard concept when things appear to be good now, but the reality of continuing these opportunities does come at a price, and these prices are increasing as all life events are.
We are hopeful that on Nov. 3 our community members will continue to invest in all children in our schools by voting yes for Wawasee schools. It is my desire to be able to see my children and all children in our area learn, grow and actively participate with pride as they develop into respectful community members. I believe a yes to Wawasee schools is a great investment for our children, our families, and our communities.
— Jessica Barger, Syracuse
