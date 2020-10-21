TOPEKA [mdash] Darlene Mae (Mehl) Sprunger, 85, of Topeka, Indiana, formerly of The Villages, Florida, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 2:25 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, the daughter of Darlo J. and DonnaBelle (Haller) Mehl. On July 4, 1…