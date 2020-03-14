Rep. Walorski will defend Medicare Advantage
I’ve been a longtime supporter of Congresswoman Walorski. She’s defending my values in Washington, and now I’m looking to her to defend Medicare Advantage.
I want all elected leaders to understand how important Medicare Advantage is to seniors. For example, I love that my out-of-pocket costs are lower than they would be with traditional Medicare.
That’s because Medicare Advantage is full coverage. I don’t need to buy a separate prescription drug plan or Medigap insurance. I get everything from medical appointments and hospital care to free wellness services with one card.
Taking care of the sick and the poor is an important commitment for people of faith, and I’m glad Medicare Advantage does such a good job. You don’t have to have a lot of money to get great care with Medicare Advantage.
With an election coming, and some politicians proposing drastic changes to our health care system, however, the future of Medicare Advantage isn’t clear. Hoosiers should take care in 2020 to elect only vocal supporters of Medicare Advantage to another term in Congress. Hopefully that will include Rep. Walorski.
— Erma Yoder, Millersburg
Voter seeks presidential candidate who tells the truth
With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, most Americans are ready for renewed debate around the issues they care about. We face flat wages, heightened vulnerability due to climate change and uncertainty about our futures. All despite the low unemployment rate.
As a democracy, we have a historic opportunity this fall to elect a president who will serve the best interests of “we the people,” not just the rich. We can choose to elect a trustworthy, truth-telling candidate who will empower people in their daily lives. This can also mean letting businesses do what they do best: make a profit while building prosperous communities.
I’m watching and listening for a contender who can truly make America great starting by simply being honest — then matching words with actions.
Will you join me in electing a president who tells the truth while championing sustainable, inclusive economic development that benefits everyone?
— Luke Mast, Goshen
