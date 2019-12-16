Rep. Walorski turns blind eye to Trump’s abuses
I have watched with great interest the impeachment hearings, and find it difficult to comprehend how so many of our elected officials can only view this in a partisan light.
The U.S. Constitution, the guiding document of our democratic republic, needs to be read and understood by every citizen, especially by those in charge of one of our three branches of government. It doesn’t matter if one is a Democrat or a Republican, we are first of all Americans, individuals given the privilege of living in a free and democratic society.
I am concerned, deeply concerned, for our country and our ability to hold true to our foundational precepts. If the rule of law is not to be followed, we fail to have a civil society. If we fail to hold President Trump accountable for his actions, we no longer have a democratic republic, but a country ruled by either an autocrat, a tyrant or a dictator.
Even if you have questions about the veracity of the actions that first-hand witnesses have testified to, should you not at least want to obtain further clarity? Unfortunately, Jackie Walorski, our representative in the House of Representatives, voted against holding any investigations, which indicates that she has turned a blind eye to the actions of the president and is unwilling to serve as a check on behavior that is questionable at best.
Anyone with any knowledge of the Constitution who honestly and openly listened to the facts that have been presented understands that the behavior of the president is problematic, and poses a threat to our democracy. The evidence is clear, the president abused the power of the highest office in the land and flagrantly obstructed valid congressional investigations.
I would like to encourage individuals in our community to contact Rep. Walorski’s office at (574) 204-2645, and let her know that country trumps party, to take the blinders off, and to protect our democracy from tyrannical rule.
Daniel Grimes, Goshen
Goshen community helps family
I think people should be aware of just how giving this community is.
I moved my daughter and grandson in with me from southern Kentucky. They had nothing. I helped them as much as possible, but the amount they have received from this community is absolutely awesome. My grandson went on shop-with-a-cop, a great experience for him. They were very generous in gifts to him, and an $80 gift card to his mother.
A local church is bringing a full Christmas dinner to them, all of us. A good pantry at the school insisted she take supplies even though she assured them they were OK and others could use it more.
I’ve always known this was a good community, yet never realized how giving they were. I’m proud to live here. Wonderful place to call home.
Scott Harrod, Goshen
This is the season to quit smoking
The New Year is near, and it’s a great time for fresh starts. If you’re a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2020 can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them
• Can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good
A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan.
SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date
• Let loved ones know you are quitting
• Remove reminders of smoking
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking
• Identify your smoking triggers
• Develop coping strategies
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2020 your best year yet by making the decision to quit. For more information, please feel free to contact Tobacco Control of Elkhart County at 574-523-2117 or Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County at 574-522-0128.
Adrienne Thomas, project manager, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
