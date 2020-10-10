Rep. Walorski’s bill would harm part-time workers
Hourly paid workers hear this: Rep. Jackie Walorski is not out for your best interests. She has sponsored legislation that will remove employee health benefits for anyone who works fewer than 40 hours per week. (Currently, if you work more than 30 hours per week, you are entitled to health care benefits by law.) The policy she champions will allow employers to hire workers for up to 39.5 hours per week, without benefits.
So, when Walorski says she works for “hardworking Hoosiers,” she means those who own the factories, not those who work in them.
That is why I will vote for Pat Hackett. Pat’s campaign is funded via a grassroots network of small donors, not corporate PACs. She will sponsor policies that are fair for hourly paid workers, many of whom have been deemed “essential” and have kept the economy going at risk to their health. They deserve a congresswoman who will fight for their right to a living wage and affordable health care. Join me in voting for Pat Hackett.
(See https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/1510/all-info)
Sandra Fribley, Goshen
Book explains global warming is a natural cycle
I was happy to learn that global warming is not a hoax, but rather something that happens every so many years, as from the beginning of time until today.
Happy also to note that nothing man is doing in any way is responsible for this event. Somehow I read a book recently written and compiled by noted scientists in all fields of science. This book is documented by many well-respected scientists. It was a joy to me to learn that no ice age from global warming will inundate the coasts of our country by the ice melting.
I sincerely feel burdened by so much writing about all of this today, when there are some of the leading scientists who feel we have already begun in a return of the limited ice age. I remember when we all were warned a few years ago about what man was doing to cause the ozone layer to broaden and grow and there were threats about how serious this was. Interesting, time has gone on with no more concerns about this because that layer has healed itself.
If you want the scientific truth about all of this, read “Unstoppable Global Warming: Every 1,500 years.” Authors are S. Fred Singer and Dennis T. Avery and other scientists. Publication by Rowan and Littlefield. Read this book and be free from all the threats and warnings that are unfounded today by so many.
The Rev. Louis H. Showers, Goshen
