There is reason to hope
We have a trustworthy reason for hope. During a period of military invasion, national destruction, and social insecurity, lsaiah, wrote, “For to us a child is born, to us a Son is given, And he will be called wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,“ (Isaiah 9:6).
Larry Doss, Goshen
Rep. Walorski’s action ‘anti-democratic’
Shame on U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski for wasting her time with the recent amicus brief aimed at overturning a demonstrably free and fair election of Joseph Biden to the presidency.
She is causing Americans to distrust the democratic process and call into question every time their own candidate doesn’t win. This is fraud and fakery and she knows it.
I implore Ms. Walorski to stand up to the recently voted-out-of-office Donald Trump and help us turn the page on a terribly polarizing four years. She should instead focus on real problems, such as the COVID pandemic, which is currently killing about as many Americans every day as 9-11.
Her undermining of the will of the American populace is disgraceful and dangerously anti-democratic.
Mitch Rhodes, Goshen
Grades don’t measure real learning
It was very interesting to read John Kline’s article titled “The COVID Factor” in the Dec. 12, 2020, Goshen News.
In that article Mr. Kline writes about how many of our younger people are “failing” their classes. This to me highlights the fact that grades don’t measure real learning and along with their evil twin standardized testing, actually promote “fake” learning.
Real learning occurs when a person is interested in something and does the work to find out more about it, gaining skills in the process that lead to more real learning.
Fake learning occurs when a person in authority requires another person to study something, usually not of interest, and then regurgitate the information in rote fashion on assignments and tests.
Grades are totally subjective as I point out in my book, “Get Out of the Way and Let Kids Learn, How We Can Transform Schools and Reintroduce Natural Learning.” I will quote myself, “Grades can turn school into a game with winners and losers. If you turn in all the work, on time, and do a good job feeding back material that was spoon fed to you in the first place, you should get a decent grade. If for whatever reason you don’t do all of this you will get a bad grade. Grades have more to do with compliance to a set of procedures than to a person’s ability to reason and solve problems.”
During this COVID crisis we have the perfect opportunity to take a hard look at how we do schooling and get rid of antiquated practices, including grades.
I am available to discuss this and other education topics when individuals and groups.
Carl Rust, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.