Politicians sacrifice pandemic preparedness in favor of smaller government
In the name of maintaining “small government,” the Trump administration defunded and dismantled the pandemic preparedness capabilities of the federal government. He ignored the National Response Framework for responding to pandemics, and his delayed use of the National Defense Production Act is poorly managed.
Thanks to the federal government’s commitment to “small government,” our health care workers care for infected patients without the proper protective gear, patients worry about access to safe medical treatment, and the inadequate supply of test kits persists.
While President Trump was dismantling and defunding pandemic preparedness, Hoosier representatives Braun, Young or Walorski said nothing. When the president provides misleading and inaccurate information regarding COVID-19, Braun, Young and Walorski say nothing. In personal letters, they defend the president because “he is draining the swamp.”
The legacy of “small government” and delayed responses also plagues Indiana state government. While Ohio acted proactively to limit the spread COVID-19, the Holcomb administration, fearing criticism of the Trump administration, delayed “shelter in place” orders. Our neighboring state of Ohio, a state with 4.9 million more people than Indiana, has fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer deaths than Indiana.
Countries that employ strict “stay in place” orders, aggressive contact tracing, mandatory quarantines after exposure and readily available testing, limited the loss of human life to COVID-19. The delayed, chaotic, and misguided response of our federal and state leadership to the COVID-19 pandemic contributes to the loss of Hoosier lives.
When our government leaders prioritize “small government” at the expense of Hoosier lives, who is being served? When our government leaders prioritize presidential loyalty at the expense of Hoosier lives, who is being served? When the lack of proactive pandemic prevention policies contributes to the deaths of more than 340 Hoosiers, who is being served? Not Hoosiers, nor Americans.
James Yoder, Goshen
Plenty of time for blame game after war against virus won
It never fails to amaze me when I read letters from Democratic activists like Dan Shenk, who is going after our president inappropriately, as shown in his latest letter of April 9. There will be plenty of time to criticize Trump’s actions concerning the handling of the virus response. There will be a congressional investigation. Speaker Pelosi has it ready to go the minute it seems politically possible.
Rather than blaming Trump for not reacting fast enough, being incompetent, unintelligent, and unprepared to lead, we should be doing something else. Maybe more productive, positive, and meaningful. It’s easy to be critical after the fact.
It would be nice to see politics taken out of this equation during this deadly virus outbreak. During WW2, most in the country pulled together and sacrificed for the betterment of the country. Today, we are in a different kind of war ... Mr. Shenk will have plenty of time to resume partisan politics once the virus is defeated.
The facts are, every member of the Elkhart County area, no matter your political affiliation, will be negatively affected by this tragedy. We’ve lost lives, jobs, retirement values, and we will endure losses in our business investments. The human and economic consequences from this pandemic will be devastating. Our most vulnerable members will have their lives worsened.
Hopefully, the good people of the churches, food kitchens, shelters and charitable organizations will be able to meet the increased need. I would encourage anyone who can donate funds or volunteer when allowed, to do so. If you can’t afford to help personally or financially, I would encourage you to pray for all involved in defeating this enemy. Mr. Shenk, we are truly all in this together!
John Gemmer, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.