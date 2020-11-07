Political comments by pastor were shocking
Re: Recent letter from the Rev. Alan Griffin.
As a long-time active member of First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, and a long-time active Republican, I was shocked and disappointed by your letter. My entire family, on both sides, were members of your church and volunteered and supported the church, dating back to the 1890s. They were good Christian people, devoted to their community and brought up with Christian values of helping those in need. They were also Republicans. My grandmother, Ella Heefner, was one of the first three women elected deaconess of your church. No one in the Goshen community was more Christian, more giving or more caring about the people of Goshen than she. And she was a Republican.
I was enrolled in the Cradle Roll department of your church in 1929, the year I was born, attended Sunday school growing up, and became a member of your church while in high school. Over all those years, until 1989, when I moved to Florida, I listened to a multitude of sermons by the Rev. Trevor V.D. Dillon and the Rev. Andrew Hardie, beloved preachers of your church. Never once did I ever feel they were pushing their private political affiliation, much less urging their congregation to vote a certain way.
Back in those days, First Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary was filled with people, good people, Republicans and Democrats, I know. When I visited Goshen last, and attended services, there were perhaps, 30 other people in your congregation. Now that you are leaving, I pray the pews of the beautiful and historic First Pres will be full again.
Janice Stutz Conrad, Naples, Florida
