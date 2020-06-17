Peer-reviewed science gives best view of situation
Dear Jim McKee, thank you for taking the time to read and respond to my letter to the editor on May 14, 2020. This is a response to your column of June 4, 2020.
So, where do I start? You infer science isn’t always the truth, but peer-reviewed science gives us the best objective view of what’s going on. Of course, at times scientific findings need to be revised or updated, like with the mask issue. These new findings are done soon after facts are apparent, unlike our president who just doubles down when he is found to lie or to be in the wrong.
You are correct in pointing out the weakness in my letter, with the lack of a timeline of Trump’s denial of the danger posed by the coronavirus. Columbia University, as reported by the New York Times, stated 36,000 lives could have been saved if social distancing would have been started one week earlier than it did. Trump wasted 10 weeks and 10 warnings in his halting response to this disaster. Please Google (timeline for Trump’s denial of the importance of the coronavirus.) This site is a Washington Post story of the months in denial. What are the reasons? One, Trump’s distaste for science, two, his reliance on his own gut, and three, his fear of having something to affect the stock market and his chances of reelection.
I believe the federal government should support the states in the face of bankruptcy and social service disasters, this is not communism, it is compassion.
As far as Gov. Como and Trump’s corona messaging goes, Trump at times disagreed with his experts and used his gut. The governor used science to explain his positions.
In terms of Trump’s legacy, I see it as a realization that the president has a personality disorder, narcissism, a mental illness. That he is and was a threat to democracy.
Bruce Bishop, Goshen
‘No police zones’ unworkable
The cities who want a “no police zone” should lose all city amenities, which include all the following:
• Shut off electricity to that area
• No TV services
• No telephone services
• No deliveries of any kind into their zone
• If anyone wants out, let them leave, but they cannot enter again
With these sanctions, they would not last long in that environment.
The only way a country could survive “no police” is if every single person followed God’s Ten Commandments, and we know that will not happen. To survive, every nation needs law and order.
I pray each and every day for their safety and dedication as they fall all the challenges confronting them and may God protect them as they work to keep us safe.
Don Sheline, Goshen
God is concerned about how a man reacts to his word
I don’t know if God really cares about a man waving a Bible in front of a church (Trump wrongfully used church and Bible as political props, June 5, 2020). I think he is more concerned with how a man treats what is written inside. Does he revere the Bible as the inspired authoritative Word of God? Or does he just pick and choose what he wants from the book and discards what he doesn’t like (John 14:6) — now, that is blasphemy.
Barbara Miller, Middlebury
