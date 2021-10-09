Solar panel farm offers chance at land restoration
As someone who has been using and promoting solar electric generation for years, I know how northern Indiana can be an attractive area for solar developers. In spite of the cloudy, cold reputation of this region, solar energy generation has proven to be economically viable. Elkhart County already has hundreds of residential solar installations. Schools and churches throughout the county have installed larger solar systems. Numerous industrial facilities have solar panels on their roofs. The economics of solar power are well established. This area is also well suited for large scale solar because of its proximity to multiple electrical distribution grids.
Our county leaders need to find ways to promote economic growth and improved quality of life and at the same time they are expected to preserve our natural resources for future generations. We have all seen large areas of farmland and forests sacrificed to residential development, large commercial and industrial buildings, roads and parking lots. In all likelihood, that land will never be restored.
This project offers a different outcome. The land is leased and remains the property of the current land owners. It provides income to the farmer and property tax revenue to the county. After 30 years it can be restored to farmland. Meanwhile, it provides time for the soil to heal. After decades of corn/soybean production, while the space is being used to convert sunlight to electricity, deep rooted native plants can be planted between the rows of solar panels to draw nutrients up into the topsoil. Native plants are also valuable sources for pollinators, which increases the productivity of surrounding farmland.
Solar electricity is an important component for addressing the climate crisis facing our planet. It needs to be encouraged on all scales, from residential, commercial and utility sized installations.
— Glenn Gilbert, Goshen
Rep. King should refocus her issues
Joanna King, Indiana state representative: Today, I received your mailer, “Focused on What Matters.” In it, you focus on — school choice — tax refunds — expanding telehealth access — supporting gun owners.
Really? With the challenges our communities and nation face, you want to give more rights to gun owners, lower funding for our public schools and return taxes to those who are already not paying their fair share?
How about focusing on poverty in our communities and welcoming newcomers? How about increasing support for COVID vaccines and all of our schools? How about reassessing how we incarcerate people and why? What can our state and communities do to help save our planet?
The challenges we face as a community are extreme, and yet your focus is elsewhere. Please focus on what matters for all of us in our communities and not just the over resourced few.
— Ron Byler, Goshen
Appreciation for Dr. Wait; dismay with council
I agree with Karen Kurtz (Goshen News, Oct. 2, 2021) that “Elkhart County needs more visionaries like Dr. [Bethany] Wait …” Dr. Wait, director of the Elkhart County Health Department, provided courageous leadership during the pandemic, informing us on the status of COVID-19 in the county and encouraging best practices for staying healthy as the pandemic unfolded. I appreciated her efforts, but regretfully empathize with her decision to leave.
An Associated Press website headline Sept. 19, 2021, did not make me proud to reside in this county: “Indiana county rejects health grant amid COVID-19 complaints.” AP news is released worldwide, so I have no idea how many channels carried this story. Local media reported that one of the seven Elkhart County Council members rejected the grant because it required the local health department to assist the federal government in COVID quarantining and isolation. Even more disappointing to me was the unanimous council vote to support that lone opinion. Grant rejection tipped the balance for Dr. Wait, whose resignation as director of the Elkhart County Health Department will be effective at the end of 2021. We are losing a valued leader.
— Alice Roth, Goshen
