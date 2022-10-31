Mailer misrepresents candidate
My name is Ryan Glick, candidate for Goshen School Board, District 1. ryanforgsb.com. On Oct. 29, a mailer was sent to all Goshen addresses from Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Andrea Johnson, and Roger Nafziger with the intent to turn people against my campaign with false and misleading information. Due to limited space, I will only reference topics here. Please see my website for my full reply.
First, they claim I am Linda Hartman’s son-in-law. Not true. My lovely wife is Ethiopian and my in-laws are a lovely Ethiopian couple.
Second, they misrepresent the state of the Goshen School System and their role in this condition as current board members. On standard testing, our 3rd through 8th grade students are coming in under 30% proficient in the combined Math/ELA testing. Unacceptable.
They claim I am a “book banner.” If I came to school with a book teaching kids how to make IEDs, would you support my book as an expression of free speech suitable to be given to young kids? Or as a decent human being, would you demand it not be presented as reading material and valid literature for students? I hope the latter! You are a “book banner.” Every normal person can recognize that just because someone wrote it, does not mean that kids should read it. My position is that if you can’t read it at work to your teammates, you shouldn’t give it to kids.
Fourth, they claim I do not value diversity. This is absurdly false. Each person in my family is a different ethnicity. I greatly value my friendships with people from many countries and have spent years living overseas.
Fifth, they act as if they alone want safe schools for all students while neglecting to mention those who do not feel safe. ryanforgsb.com
Ryan Glick, Goshen
Support McKee, Krider for school board
Voting is always important, and this year seems all the more so. We have taught our children from a very young age that voting is our civic duty, and I am excited that our oldest son will be voting for the first time this year.
Of all the races, the local Goshen School Board elections are the ones I am most interested in.
My neighbor and friend Angie McKee is running for Goshen School Board district #1. She, like myself and husband graduated from GHS. Two of her grandkids graduated from GHS. She not only cares about what is best for the students and teachers, but at the same time knows that respecting the tax payers of Goshen who are funding the school through property taxes and school referendums is equally important.
The other School Board race I am particularly interested in is the at-large race. There are 5 candidates for only 2 spots. Of all the candidates, Brian Krider is far and above the best choice. He too is a GHS graduate, and his oldest son will be graduating this year with our son, along with 3 more future GHS graduates in the years to come. He is genuinely concerned about the educational experience our children are receiving, and as a highly successful local business owner, he has the financial know how to make sure Goshen Schools are being financially responsible.
Please join me in voting on or before Nov. 8 for Angie McKee and Brian Krider for Goshen School Board.
Robin Weddell, Goshen
Stand with Indigenous neighbors
The outcome of the Supreme Court ruling over Brackeen v. Haaland on Nov. 9 may undermine key tenets of federal law allowing states to legally tear children from their communities.
Native American people have long known how powerful and dangerous assimilation, as well as the loss of children from their community, is to their future. This case may be the greatest threat to Native sovereignty in our lifetimes, and I think we owe it to our Indigenous neighbors to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) — a law that protects Native children from forced removal from their families, tribes, and cultures.
In 1978, Congress passed ICWA to slow the historical trend of forced removal of Indigenous people from their land, including the forced removal of children from their families. Forty-four years later, the Supreme Court may rule in favor of continuing that trend by removing a law that requires child welfare workers simply to take extra precautions when making decisions regarding the removal of children from their tribe and culture.
The plaintiffs claim that ICWA is unconstitutional because it makes decisions based upon race. That is just not true. According to author Sarah Augustine, Native Tewa sociologist, the truth is that “ICWA empowers tribes to make adoption and foster care placement decisions based upon tribal membership, not based upon race.” If this law is overturned our Native American neighbors are in jeopardy of losing Tribal Sovereignty — the ability of tribes to govern themselves and make decisions regarding tribal members.
Let us hope and pray that Native Sovereignty will be upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9, 2022. We must stand by our Indigenous neighbors until the day when the Native people of this land are treated with the dignity, respect and love that God intended.
Jane Ross Richer, Goshen
Vote for Paul Steury
I see where Jim Banks and Matt Gaetz have said that investigating President Biden would be a top priority.
I would say how Gaetz investigating anyone would be ironic, if not hypocritical. Since he should be indicted for his sex-trafficking allegations. But irony is lost on them. One thing they want to “investigate” is President Biden’s handling of COVID. Really? You enabled your boss-Trump in his handling. Any competent president would have seen how this was affecting our nation. But — No! You went right along with his “fake news” garbage. It just seems you want to save your bacon and his with any “investigation” on anyone else. That’s what good little foot-soldiers would do for their boss.
When the free market raised the price of oil everyone got all excited. After all, we are entitled to cheap gas. Agh! The big-bad government has to do something! Again, I’ll let the irony sink in. They pooh-pooh electric cars. They may or may not be the ultimate answer to our energy needs, but we are woefully behind the times. We could have been at this for the last 40 years. But NO! When fuel efficient cars were being imported, the free market would have thought hmm ... maybe we should make cars like this. Nope. They rallied their cronies in Congress to keep ourselves addicted to oil.
We have serious issues going on in our nation. We can only do these by a national will to get them done. These things take time and a concerted effort buy all working for the common good. Vote for Paul Steury!
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa