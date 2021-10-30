Vote yes on Concord referendum
The referendum renewal that Concord schools is seeking is at a lower tax rate than we have had in more than 10 years. Regardless of whether you vote yes or no, your tax rate will be going down (more than 20% lower with a yes vote).
If you vote no you will have some extra cash in your pocket for the short term, but at what cost?
Great schools lead to great communities and desirable areas to live. As a result, home values increase leading to more equity in your home and more money in your pocket in the long run. Get on any real estate app and check out how many homes are available in Concord schools, and their price, compared to other surrounding districts.
Furthermore, don’t we want our community to be the best? The best infrastructure, neighborhoods, health care, stores, jobs and schools. While some of these things are out of our control, we have an opportunity, on Nov. 2, to do something about our schools.
In politics today there is so much distrust and misinformation. People are constantly questioning the legitimacy of everything. Some people state that there is not enough accountability for our schools and that money is being “wasted.” In my mind, any amount of money invested in our children’s education can’t be “wasteful.”
A great way to ask yourself if something is right or wrong is to simply stop and think of what would happen if everyone were doing what you were suggesting. So, if everyone funded schools, what would be the result? Or, if no one funded schools, what would be the result?
While Concord schools is one of the best districts in the area, help Concord Schools to continue to improve with a yes vote on Nov. 2nd.
Tim Koontz, Elkhart
Vote yes for Concord kids
I recently sat down and figured out that the referendum is literally about pennies, to be exact a little over 30 cents per day for the average homeowner. What do we get for that investment? Quality training for the next generation of people whose job it is to be the workers, bankers, community leaders and business owners in this community.
I own a technology business and my ability to stay in this community depends on being able to hire quality, well-trained workers. Whether directly by hiring graduates from local schools or indirectly by hiring engineers with advanced degrees who are willing to move to the area with their families.
A strong, well-funded school creates a population that attracts both people and companies to the area, which creates more opportunities for everyone in the community.
The choice: continue to spend a few pennies a day for a school funding supplement that has allowed Concord to keep class sizes small, keep quality teachers and improve student scoring, or decide to punish our kids, because you are mad at state funding priorities.
The future of our community depends on your decision.
Larry Shank, Elkhart
Don’t obstruct the war against COVID-19
Mr. Chad Maurer is the one who is using hyperbole (Oct. 13 letter). There is an enormous difference between gassing Jews and then cremating them because of their religion and fighting a war, yes a war, against the COVID-19 virus, which has killed millions of people, including my half-brother.
If we don’t listen to the medical experts and trust them to tell us what are the right things to do to stop this pandemic, then the human race may die out entirely. I have had two vaccinations and a booster shot due to my other medical conditions and I am very well. We need to cooperate with the authorities and not obstruct this war against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
Jennifer E. Rowdabaugh, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.