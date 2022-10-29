Vote Voelz for prosecutor
Brad Voelz and the Kosciusko County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) recently received high praise from the Sexual Assault Response Director of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT).
The Sexual Assault Response Team of Kosciusko County was launched in 2019 under Brad’s direction and leadership, and I have been part of the team from the beginning. The Kosciusko County SART protocols, which Brad authored, created a collaboration of local law enforcement, child services, medical professionals, and victim advocates who regularly meet to address best practices in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases, with a focus on how to best protect victims — both children and adults — throughout the process.
Our SART team employs a Victim First approach. This approach includes valuing the victim’s input in the decision to pursue a case. It includes assigning an on-call Victims Assistant — employed by the Prosecutor’s Office — to be a reassuring presence during court hearings and lawyer interviews. It includes making victims as comfortable as possible during extremely difficult times with programs such as the Safe Harbor interview center and the use of trained service animals to comfort victims. And it includes enforcement of the Indiana Constitution Victims’ Bill of Rights.
The statewide Director of Sexual Assault Response Programs attended our most recent meeting. After Brad explained our protocols and day-to-day operations, she praised the work of our team stating “It is clear that you all understand the role of SART, respect the work required of you, and are doing everything you can to support those impacted by sexual violence in your community. Your collaboration and thoughtfulness is truly remarkable.”
Brad Voelz is a strong advocate for victims. On Nov. 8, please Vote Voelz for Kosciusko County Prosecutor.
Josh Spangle, Warsaw
Thanks to those who made event possible
On Oct. 6, over 300 guests attended the 5th Annual Jonathan Tuff “Best in Show” event to benefit the Humane Society of Elkhart County for a fun-filled and extremely successful evening. With the help of our incredible community, we raised over $660,000 which will support the daily operations of the shelter!
This event wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our sponsors and in-kind donors, especially; Blue Island Investments, Bill and Kristen Fenech Family Foundation, Daniel and Suzanne George, Mike and Dawn Hoover, Patrick Industries, and Viaggio.
A special thank you to our “Best in Show” celebrity pooches/kitties and their humans: Joel and Amy Duthie with Ginger and James Bond; Kevin, Jen, and Roman Horoky with Leo; Greg and Christine Doncaster, participating in memory of Stella; Amanda and Claire Havens with Lollipop and Tic Tac; Jess Koscher and Sue McDonald with Steve; Ashley, Randy, Isaac, and Griff Lehman with Charlie and Finn; Michael and Nada Gaeddert with Hayden; Krista and Jay Riblet with Charlie and Henry; and Kris, Elizabeth, Maddie, and AJ Seymore with Louie.
Thank you to our wonderful planning committee, dog handlers, volunteers, staff members, and emcees Neil Saffer and Yana Jones.
The money raised will help provide for the needs of the nearly 7,000 animals that are admitted to the shelter annually. Thank you for being a community that truly cares about their animals’ welfare! We are FUREVER grateful!
Please come and visit our shelter to see your generosity in action!
Lana Davis & Kim Welch, co-chairs
Relationships lead to academic growth
It’s election time again, and the rhetoric is hot around issues of how best to educate our youth. As a 41-year educator (teacher, academic coach, principal) and mom of 9, I’ve had time to take a good long look at best educational practices.
Stop for a minute and think about your favorite teacher. What made this teacher your favorite? I’ve asked this question of many teachers. Each time I hear similar responses:
• “She knew me and made time for me.”
• “He listened to me and helped me do things I didn’t think I could do.”
• “She understood me and cared about me.”
Responses like these are about the connection between the student and teacher.
In this election cycle, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is a divisive issue. SEL is about self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness, and relationship skills. Students learn some of these skills at home, of course, but school is the most common place for students to develop and practice the skills needed to form positive relationships with their peers.
We need teachers who understand that in order to ensure student learning, a strong connection needs to be made first. When students know their teachers love and care for them, they work harder and learn more. When students in a class feel safe and part of a learning community, their academic achievement increases. This is the heart of SEL.
When going to the polls, think about your favorite teacher. Then think about the school board candidates who connect with people: Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger, Jose Elizalde.
On a state level, think of Paul Steury, whose whole platform is based on connecting with people and developing relationships.
On Nov. 8, vote with your heart and your head. Who would your favorite teacher want you to vote for?
Lisa Lederach, Goshen
Straw hopes for new party
My name is Andrew Straw and I am running for Indiana Secretary of State as a write in so a new party can appear on Hoosier election ballots: Disability Party.
Disabled people should be able to participate as candidates and not just voters. I need 2% of the vote to give others that ballot access.
Not one of the three bigger party candidates had to collect any signatures to get on the ballot. They needed one signature, and that is the same as a write-in candidate like me.
The difference is that those big parties are favored and that favor rubs off onto their candidates, whether deserved or not.
Wells, Diego, and Maurer get ballot access with no effort because someone else ran for Secretary of State four years ago, also needing no signatures to get on the ballot.
Why does that total lack of effort earn these big party candidates TV coverage but not smaller parties trying to get ballot access with this Secretary of State race?
I am not running to get a big pension or fat public salary. I am running to help other disabled people participate in our democracy as candidates and not just voters.
“Nothing about us without us.”
Write in “Andrew Straw” for Secretary of State if you want others to have that Disability Party choice.
This letter and email authorized and paid for by Andrew Straw for Indiana Secretary of State. © 2022. www.andrewstraw.com
Andrew Straw, Indianapolis
Vote for Paul Steury
I see where Jim Banks and Matt Gaetz have said that investigating President Biden would be a top priority.
I would say how Gaetz investigating anyone would be ironic, if not hypocritical. Since he should be indicted for his sex-trafficking allegations. But irony is lost on them. One thing they want to “investigate” is President Biden’s handling of COVID. Really? You enabled your boss-Trump in his handling. Any competent president would have seen how this was affecting our nation. But — No! You went right along with his “fake news” garbage. It just seems you want to save your bacon and his with any “investigation” on anyone else. That’s what good little foot-soldiers would do for their boss.
When the free market raised the price of oil everyone got all excited. After all, we are entitled to cheap gas. Agh! The big-bad government has to do something! Again, I’ll let the irony sink in. They pooh-pooh electric cars. They may or may not be the ultimate answer to our energy needs, but we are woefully behind the times. We could have been at this for the last 40 years. But NO! When fuel efficient cars were being imported, the free market would have thought hmm ... maybe we should make cars like this. Nope. They rallied their cronies in Congress to keep ourselves addicted to oil.
We have serious issues going on in our nation. We can only do these by a national will to get them done. These things take time and a concerted effort buy all working for the common good. Vote for Paul Steury!
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa