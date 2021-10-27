Vote no on Concord referendum
Concord schools are seeking a referendum Nov. 2. Eight years ago your taxes increased 34.48% in December, that percentage will be zero, a tax decrease.
The referendum cost $65,000 to be placed on a ballot that only is for this vote. This referendum could have been added to an election when a larger number of people voted. Different location of polls could deter voters from voting.
The ballot language states that funding is need for safety and security initiatives. The last referendum, instituted a Concord Police Department and was not part of the discussion for the referendum. It was for state shortfall for necessities. No voter knowledge for this plan.
Funding for engineering and technology programs are in the ballot language. Concord is a Career Center partner, which could fulfill this need. Project Lead the Way may also fulfill this need. When a supporter of the referendum group was questioned about this topic, the first responses was a building was needed.
We have paid taxes for eight years on the last referendum. Taxpayers need a voice on their taxes. Prices are increasing everywhere and business taxes increase your cost of goods.
On Nov. 2, vote no for the referendum. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. At Sugar Grove Church, Concord Fire Department, Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren, Elkhart Public Services Building, AMBS on Benham Avenue and FOP 52 on Industrial Parkway.
Say no to Concord and yes to taxpayers.
Ellen A. Stevens, Goshen
Food free event was successful
On behalf of the Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat I would like to thank everyone who came and participated in this annual event. It was amazing to see many new faces and some familiar ones this year. We were able to give 185 kids a safe, contactless trunk or treat that had no food involved.
We started this event to bring awareness to children with medical needs, such as food allergies, diabetes, Autism, feeding tubes, sensitivities, etc. These children are not able to experience a candy-filled Halloween. We are inclusive and always welcome all children to help us celebrate this holiday in a unique and fun way.
This event would not be what it is if we didn’t have the support of our community. Our event team of volunteers want to give a shout out to all those who helped, donated, and sponsored this event.
I am always left feeling so blessed and thankful seeing so many children enjoying this event. It has been a dream come true. Moving forward, we are planning to establish a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing our message and continuing to grow for the community. If you are interested in volunteering, donating, sponsorship, or being part of our future board of directors, please reach out to us at: info.michianafoodfreetrunktreat@gmail.com. Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/MichianaFoodFreeTrunkorTreat
Jamie Stuck, Bristol
