Passage of city budget was bipartisan effort
Last week the City Council unanimously passed the budget for 2022. This far-reaching spending plan for the city represents months of time and hard work by department heads, the mayor and the clerk-treasurer’s office, and appropriate scrutiny and suggestions by the council.
Goshen is well positioned to continue serving our residents well with timely and necessary services and programs because of the efficient and responsible work of these individuals and our dedicated city staff.
This is the sixth budget in a row in which we successfully overcame any inherent differences and came together as a bipartisan group united for the betterment of our community.
We created, revised, amended and voted on a multimillion-dollar budget with no acrimony, yelling, name calling or demands. We talked, discussed different approaches and options, and we respected each other’s philosophies and opinions. We were able to do this because we know each person involved in the process is here to make Goshen a more equitable, prosperous and welcoming community. Knowing we all have the same goal makes it easier to work through the disagreements and agree on solutions we can all embrace.
The 2022 budget represents the work of a Democratic mayor with a 4-3 Republican-to-Democratic council. It represents the work of hundreds of diverse city staff who work long hours to provide their best to Goshen’s 35,000-plus residents.
This budget and the services and programs provided represent how communities prosper and grow and how government should function for the common good. This approach also represents Goshen.
We love our jobs and we love our community. Thank you for being part of both and for providing us the continued privilege of serving as your mayor and clerk-treasurer.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman
Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre
County commissioners have failed us
Did you ever imagine that the Elkhart County Commissioners would turn down $120 million that would help our county address clean air and global warming?
Since when is landscaping and fencing eyesores? I think most people love to look at trees and forests.
The advice of the Elkhart County Council, the Plan Commission and the Economic Development Corp. was not heeded. Some letters in The Goshen News also supported this project.
The Elkhart County Commissioners have failed us citizens, our children and grandchildren by not addressing the effects of climate change.
I’m afraid we have put our faith in the wrong commissioners
Margaret Ingold, Goshen
County Council did the right thing by rejecting grant
I’ve read many letters condemning County Council members for rejecting Bethany Waite’s $3,000,000 “gift” from the CDC. I wondered why six elected representatives of the people would vote no?
I spoke with a council member who read the grant requirements before the council meeting. One troubling stipulation stated that by accepting this grant, “We agree to any current or future COVID-19 guidance from the HHS Secretary.” That pledge would require Elkhart County to agree to any “guidance” they might recommend, by a non-elected official. Ooohhh, so there is a catch!
According to the Wall Street Journal, Pfizer rejected millions offered by the government to help with their vaccine trials. CEO Albert Bourla said, “When you get money from someone, that always comes with strings.” The article said that Moderna accepted $900 million and now the Biden Administration wants them to “GIVE” their RNA technology to the rest of the world. Basically, they are being blackmailed to give up their most valued intellectual property. As the article stated, this is what China does to American companies.
Thankfully, we have a County Council with the experience and wisdom to look for those strings. Why were the two commissioners who voted to accept this grant not familiar with the details? Perhaps they did not understand, or didn’t care. Thankfully commissioner Rogers understood the implications and was the lone commissioner to vote against this grant/bribe.
The second objective clause in the grant was that our county would have to report to the CDC every COVID person and contacts that person had. This would be a tremendous invasion of privacy and control of more of our personal information by the feds.
Thank you, council members, for standing up for our freedom and protecting the liberty guaranteed by our Constitution. You have my vote next year.
Glenn Stutzman, Goshen
