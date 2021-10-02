Council members owe health officer an apology
After reading local reports dated September 12, 2021, and onward, about Elkhart County Council’s rejection of the transformative $3 million health education grant, I am completely speechless. Your action set Elkhart County back more than 50 years.
I did not attend the meeting, but County Council lost control of it. To allow a public meeting with published and approved agenda to veer off into vitriol off topic was completely unacceptable.
Grants are collaborative efforts between various stakeholders to provide public services for the benefit of all. A major grant of this size is very competitive and hard to get. It took Dr. Bethany Wait’s time, energy, and intense labor to submit the grant application to the CDC. It was already awarded with community support/approval from the Health Department and the Elkhart County Commissioners. All County Council had to do was join the collaboration by asking questions, learning more, understanding their responsibilities. If County Council cannot perform their responsibilities for the common good, then perhaps they need to step down.
From experience with grantsmanship over a decades-long career, my words on paper procured major grants that helped many Americans. Grantsmanship is one of the most cost-effective ways for leaders to raise funds. I saw first-hand the dire health needs that exist every day in Elkhart County.
Elkhart County needs more visionaries like Dr. Wait who have the ability to dream big dreams and lay out new advancements. We need her and this transformative grant, and most assuredly, less ignorance. At the very least, Elkhart County Council owes Dr. Wait a public apology for their disrespect.
Elkhart County expects its leadership to rise to its challenges. For when leaders deal well with each new challenge and overcome it, they unleash a new kind of freedom, power, and capacity to soar to previously undreamed-of heights.
Karen Kurtz, Goshen
County Council members need to be removed
I am writing to find out the mechanism to recall or impeach the members of the Elkhart County Council. Their unfathomable decision to turn down $3 million from the U.S. Center for Disease Control to fight COVID-19 was a public embarrassment and has now cost us a highly qualified professional with the resignation of our county health officer, Dr. Bethany Wait, who quit in part to their “demoralizing” decision.
Other health professionals who I’ve spoken to about this matter feel betrayed and humiliated that our local county government could care so little about them and their work to defeat COVID. It is the County Council who should be resigning, not Dr. Wait. They need to GO!
John Dolezal, Goshen
