Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.