Elect school board members who will serve, not preach
The Goshen Community School Board could not have a better ambassador than Lauren Grant, whose message about both the schools’ and the students’ priorities rang precise and clear. (Goshen News, Oct. 11). Education, not indoctrination; learning, not censorship; books and ideas, not ideologically imposed restrictions — those are the issues that occupy students, teachers and administrators, to say nothing of concerned parents and citizens of Goshen.
As Ms. Grant emphasized, we need a “school board that will continue to meet students’ needs academically and focus on social-emotional needs.” Achieving those goals involves addressing diversity of background as well as providing intellectual opportunities such as the International Baccalaureate; it also means supporting the teachers who have dedicated their lives to providing blueprints and guideposts for our students to grow into productive, compassionate adults.
Let’s elect school board members who are more eager to learn and to serve than to preach! Both students and community will benefit.
Judith Davis, Goshen
Consider voting for McKee, Krider
As a newly registered voter and a senior Goshen High School student, I am looking forward to voting for the first time. I have accompanied my parents when they voted for the past 10 years, and I have been taught that voting is very important and something that we should all do. This is most important for local elections. That is why voting this November for the Goshen School board means a lot for me.
Because of where I live, I am able to vote for two different positions. In District 1, I will be voting for Angie McKee. I have known Angie for many years now. I get to enjoy having dinners at the VFW with her and my parents, and got to volunteer with her sorority selling pizzas at the Elkhart County fair. She loves Goshen and Goshen schools as much as my family does and I know she will always do what is best for the students, teachers and school.
I also get to vote for the at-large candidates, and I will be voting for Brian Krider. I am graduating this year with Mr. Krider’s son Max, and it is obvious that their family cares about the schools. With Max having three younger brothers all attending Goshen, there is no doubt Mr. Krider cares. He is also a big supporter of our athletic programs, helping to organize all students getting into our athletic events for free this year.
Please consider voting for Angie McKee and Brian Krider.
Lleyton Weddell, Goshen