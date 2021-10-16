Elkhart County Republicans fail to do research
The Republicans in power in Elkhart County have shown the world three times the last month that this is an ignorant, backward place to live.
First, the Elkhart County Council turned down a request for $3 million to care for the health of the county’s residents.
Then, a decision was made to allow Amazon, one of the world’s richest corporations, to build in Elkhart County, ostensibly to bring jobs here. Evidently, Amazon’s history of abusive treatment of employees doesn’t matter.
Amazon is reportedly worth $1.7 trillion. Its CEO, Jeff Bezos, has a net worth of $191.6 billion. For two straight years, 2017 and 2018, Amazon paid zero in federal taxes, but in those years, it actually received federal tax refunds of $129 million and $137 million. In 2019 Amazon paid 1.2%, a pittance.
Ridiculously, Elkhart County is giving a tax abatement to Amazon, which now gets tax breaks you and I don’t have. Talk about entitlement!
The third and last straw came recently when the Elkhart County Commissioners denied zoning for a solar farm. Don’t the rulers of this county have children and grandchildren? With global warming catching and outrunning us, why would they ever vote to doom their descendants to a life of droughts, floods, wildfires, soaring temperatures, horrific hurricanes and tornadoes?
Don’t these people in power do any research or know anything about the world?
Joann Smith, Goshen
Commissioners sent county backwards with vote
I tell my students it’s OK to be ignorant because ignorance means you don’t know about a certain topic. But I also tell them if you know better, you should do better.
We act as though solar is new, it’s new here, but across our country it is not new, it’s producing jobs, energy and giving renewable life to small counties like ours.
Our county was offered a $3 million gift from the federal government to educate people of color about chronic diseases. The County Council turned it down, even though our most influential doctors of the county showed up in support of accepting the offering.
Then a solar company wanted to invest $120 million into a solar farm near Millersburg to grow a crop of energy from infrared, ultraviolet and visible light. The planning department ... and the council all gave their full support to go ahead with the process. The commissioners unanimously voted down this opportunity of a lifetime. Now it has just sent us backwards — the opposite of progress.
I’m a high school teacher and I teach students about stewardship and thinking toward the future.
This one act discouraged my students and incited me to help strive to find leadership who is forward thinking in designing a sustainable Elkhart County, that our children want to come home to.
The mindset of our current commissioners is to keep Elkhart County in the dark of the past instead of moving toward the light of a new day. It’s time for true education to be at the forefront of our politics and not one that dismisses what is good for the county.
I have asked the commissioners to come to my classroom to explain to my students the rationale for their decision about this missed green opportunity.
Paul Steury, Goshen
Questions about abortion need some answers
I am not “for” abortion — nor do I know anyone who is. There seems to be the belief that the use of contraceptives constitutes abortion. I disagree. We tell pregnant women they must carry to full term — no matter what. I believe that we should expand Medicare to help those who may not be able to financially handle this — no matter what.
In the 1970s there were those who welcomed abortion. In her book, “The Power Worshippers,” Katherine Stewart quotes Billy Graham — “I believe in planned parenthood.” Barry Garrett, head of “Baptist Press,” wrote “Religious liberty, human equality ... are advanced by the Supreme Court decision.” (p.670) The Southern Baptist Convention made statements that government was to have limited involvement in the lives of these women in 1974 and 1976.
There seems to be the belief among some that women are incapable of making these decisions, so they must pass all these laws. I wonder, how many men force these women to have abortions? How many have paid for abortions for their mistresses? If we want to make abortion illegal, what should be the penalty for aiding and abetting by these men?
If we want to get serious about ending abortion should we be talking about men having vasectomies? If, by some miracle this would become part of our health care regimen, I believe we would see Medicare expanded exponentially.
In this and other issues my hope is that we can work for solutions that would be of benefit for our communities. This only by God’s grace.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Vote to change County Council
The Elkhart County Council ‘s response to a CDC grant was shocking. The way to remove council members is to vote in 2022 and 2024.
Indiana is approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases. Michigan has just over 1 million cases. However, the incidence rate is considerably higher in Indiana because Michigan has three residents for every two Indiana residents.
Democrat Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, received fewer votes for governor in more than one third of the Indiana counties than know-nothing Donald Rainwater. Shocking!
Ralph Spelbring, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.