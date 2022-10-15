World Habitat Day was Oct. 3
Decent housing should be a basic right of every human, and World Habitat Day creates a way for people to not only reflect on the state of the world but learn how they can take action and make a difference.
World Habitat Day was initiated by the United Nations 36 years ago to emphasize the importance of shelter by raising awareness, educating and mobilizing people to take action against the global housing crisis that has only grown worse due to the pandemic. Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County was founded in 1986, the same year as the first World Habitat Day, and both were created for the same reason: decent shelter is a basic right.
Habitat for Humanity invites everyone to join in communicating the message that every person deserves the opportunity for a better future, and that a decent place to live can remove barriers to opportunity, health and success.
According to the U.N., this year’s theme, “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind,” “seeks to draw attention to the growing inequalities and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by … COVID-19, climate and conflict.”
World Habitat Day is the first Monday each October, but Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County pursues its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live every day. It has embraced the global need by partnering with its “sister” affiliate in the Dominican Republic since 1986 to support its critical housing efforts in addition to the work done in Elkhart County.
Anyone can make a difference by supporting affordable housing efforts in our community, which will give more hard-working individuals the opportunity to own a home and better the lives of their families.
To learn how you can get involved in Elkhart County, visit http://habitatec.com or contact 574-533-6109.
Courtney Dobrzykowski, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County
Hungary’s Orban: Darling of Republicans
In 12 years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismantled Hungary’s nascent democracy using his “illiberal” philosophy of government. The American Heritage Dictionary’s definition of illiberal is “narrow-minded, bigoted, ungenerous, mean, stingy, ill-bred, and vulgar.”
Through disinformation and censorship, Orban took over the media; weakened the judiciary; and attacked civil society, the rule of law, universities, and intellectual freedom. He extols Christian nationalism that values racial purity, is vehemently anti-immigration, and cultivates close ties to Russia’s Putin. His ideal bears no resemblance to Jesus’ life, teachings, and message of goodwill, peace, and love to all people of the world — including immigrants; refugees; and those of different sexual orientations, race, or nationality.
Orban has become the “darling” of the Republicans and their increasingly authoritarian approach to the U.S. They invited him to give the keynote address in August at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where they cheered the totalitarian regime he has set up in Hungary. Gov. Ron DeSantis has already enacted nasty policies in Florida that mimic Orban’s.
What Orban has done in Hungary is the “ideal” the Republicans envision for our nation. The U.S. has only one political party that believes in democracy. The Republican cult with its worship of Donald Trump is consumed with power — gaining it and keeping it at all cost, even if it means violence and the destruction of the country they say they love.
If you value your body, freedom, privacy, and rule of law, vote for Democrats up and down the ballot.
Joann Smith, Goshen
Vote to support public education
The upcoming elections are crucial for a variety of reasons, but I want to emphasize the importance of voting for candidates who understand and support public education. As background, my wife and I were public school teachers and administrators for four decades, most of that time right here in Elkhart County. We are also the parents of a large and diverse family. All of our children attended Goshen Community Schools.
We have experience-based understanding of what takes place in our schools, and I am very concerned by the blatantly misleading claims being made about our schools by some state and local candidates.
In this election cycle, we see a proliferation of candidates who misrepresent the good work of current administrators, disparage intentions and actions of dedicated teachers, and marginalize specific students. Many of these candidates advocate for book bans, falsify the important role of social-emotional learning, oppose the teaching of accurate history, push for the privatization of public education, and attempt to insert their personal beliefs into public education. They seem to forget that public education is for all students.
I encourage you to vote for candidates who support, rather than attack, public schools and educators.
Specifically, I urge you to vote for Paul Steury as representative in Indiana’s 2nd District. Paul is a longtime educator and committed to public education. He has taught in both Goshen and Elkhart schools. His classroom experience will provide a much-needed, real-world perspective in Washington.
On the local level, I encourage you to vote for school board candidates who actually support GCS students, teachers, and administrators: Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger, and Jose Elizalde.
Talk with these candidates about the successes and challenges facing public schools. Get the facts, rather than listening to the misleading fear-based claims loudly touted by their opponents.
Phil Lederach, Goshen
Elect school board members who will serve, not preach
The Goshen Community School Board could not have a better ambassador than Lauren Grant, whose message about both the schools’ and the students’ priorities rang precise and clear. (Goshen News, Oct. 11). Education, not indoctrination; learning, not censorship; books and ideas, not ideologically imposed restrictions — those are the issues that occupy students, teachers and administrators, to say nothing of concerned parents and citizens of Goshen.
As Ms. Grant emphasized, we need a “school board that will continue to meet students’ needs academically and focus on social-emotional needs.” Achieving those goals involves addressing diversity of background as well as providing intellectual opportunities such as the International Baccalaureate; it also means supporting the teachers who have dedicated their lives to providing blueprints and guideposts for our students to grow into productive, compassionate adults.
Let’s elect school board members who are more eager to learn and to serve than to preach! Both students and community will benefit.
Judith Davis, Goshen
Consider voting for McKee, Krider
As a newly registered voter and a senior Goshen High School student, I am looking forward to voting for the first time. I have accompanied my parents when they voted for the past 10 years, and I have been taught that voting is very important and something that we should all do. This is most important for local elections. That is why voting this November for the Goshen School board means a lot for me.
Because of where I live, I am able to vote for two different positions. In District 1, I will be voting for Angie McKee. I have known Angie for many years now. I get to enjoy having dinners at the VFW with her and my parents, and got to volunteer with her sorority selling pizzas at the Elkhart County fair. She loves Goshen and Goshen schools as much as my family does and I know she will always do what is best for the students, teachers and school.
I also get to vote for the at-large candidates, and I will be voting for Brian Krider. I am graduating this year with Mr. Krider’s son Max, and it is obvious that their family cares about the schools. With Max having three younger brothers all attending Goshen, there is no doubt Mr. Krider cares. He is also a big supporter of our athletic programs, helping to organize all students getting into our athletic events for free this year.
Please consider voting for Angie McKee and Brian Krider.
Lleyton Weddell, Goshen