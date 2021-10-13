County Commissioners gloss over global warming
Global warming is real. Average atmospheric and oceanic temperatures are increasing steadily. Wind damage, flooding, drought, forest fires and climate migration are increasing globally. No question.
The reality of global warming had no sway over the Elkhart County Commissioners at their Oct. 11 meeting, which I attended. I have trouble hearing, but followed most of the case by Savion for the proposed solar farm and the case against it, presented by a neighborhood representative.
Commissioner Weirick presented her case for denying Savion’s request to change zoning to allow establishing a solar farm. Commissioner Lucchese gave a shorter explanation of his vote to deny the zoning change. I heard most, but not every word, of the commissioners’ comments; they spoke primarily about neighbors’ rights and negative effects of the solar array on the rural character of Elkhart County.
If a commissioner spoke to how global warming will increasingly affect the character of the county and the world, I missed it. If there was opportunity for the audience to respond to the commissioners’ rationales for their votes, I missed that, too. The urgent need for alternatives to fossil fuels for generating electricity was glossed over, with no rebuttal.
All Elkhart County citizens are already adversely affected by global warming. Climate problems will greatly increase, but that reality did not change the commissioners’ votes. I am alarmed!
John J. Smith, Goshen
US undergoing ‘systematic, coordinated attack’ on freedoms
Who would’ve thought 18 months ago that it would come to this? Two weeks to “flatten the curve” has turned into a Gestapo-like medical dystopia. Our country has been completely transformed into something more reminiscent of Nazi Germany than the land of the free.
Hyperbole, you say? Consider the fact that we now have a two-tiered, segregated society — vaccinated and unvaccinated. And the unvaccinated are being attacked, maligned, marginalized and ostracized not entirely unlike the Jews in the Third Reich.
The powers that be, along with the establishment media, continue to ramp up the animosity toward those of us who refuse to succumb to the ever-increasing pressure to conform to the narrative by getting the “jab.” Critical thinking and individual autonomy be damned! After all, it’s for the greater good, right?
Well, here again, the parallels with Germany are frightening. Hitler and his henchmen had a similar phrase they used to coerce the populace into mindlessly going along with the program: “Fur Ihre Sicherheit.” It meant, “it’s for your safety.” Sound familiar?
The Nazis exploited the Reichstag fire as a means to consolidate power and gain control of the country. Today we have politicians and technocrats doing virtually the same thing with COVID-19. Fear and irrationality are being used to manipulate the masses.
Make no mistake about it: this is a systematic, coordinated attack on our liberties and freedoms. Lockdowns, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, mask mandates, contact tracing, travel restrictions, and censorship are not merely a response to a pandemic. They are the tools of tyrants.
If you’ve ever wondered how you would’ve responded had you lived in Germany in the 1930s, you now know.
Chad Maurer, Goshen
Health mandates can lead to so much more
This is in defense of the County Council, whose members have been unjustly criticized for a courageous stand on mandates. They saw clearly the recommendations of doctors, nurses and other health professionals for what they were — tyranny.
I had my own experience with government interference recently. It’s true, I ran a red light, which caused an accident (fortunately I was OK, but two people in the other car were hurt — I hope not badly) and got a ticket. The officer said something about serving and protecting, but I was not fooled. In writing me up, he displayed a sure inclination to mandate.
It’s a slippery slope. The next thing you know, a person won’t be able to drive 65 in a 35 zone or have four or five beers before hitting the road.
Paul Hershberger, Goshen
