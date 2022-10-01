Boosters buy 29 animals at fair
New Paris and Benton 4-H Boosters bought 29 animals at the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The New Paris & Benton 4-H Boosters purchased eight beef steers, 10 hogs, two goats, five lambs, 10 dairy feeder steers, and six poultry and projects at this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fair Auction.
The New Paris & Benton 4-H Boosters is made up of local businesses and friends of 4-H who have donated generously, making this year’s total purchases of $ 40,855.65 possible.
William & Evelyn Beer
Benton Township
Brookview Farms
Burtsfield & Erb Farms
Greta Burtsfield
Jan & Jean Burtsfield
Tracy Byler
C & P Oil
Ceres Solutions Cooperative
Brian Clayton
Clinton Center Feeds
Cripe Septic Cleaning
Crop Tech, Inc.
Cut Cost Construction
Dean’s Ag Repair/Dean Warstler
Jon Erb
Juston Erb
Lonnie & Linda Erb
Rick & Jill Erb
Sharon Erb
Exchange Publishing
Fairlawn Farms
Farmer’s State Bank
Andy & Cheryl Gall
Marty & Deb Gall
Gardners/Marty & Denise Long
Jesse & Jill Garris
Hibschman Farms
Trent Hostetler/Farm Bureau Insurance
Jay Transport
Jenkins Automotive
Kauffman Trucking
Cory & Elizabeth Kauffman
Gary & Patti Kauffman
Mike & Kathy Kauffman
Landmark Bar & Grill
Larry’s Upholstering Inc.
Robert & Florence Lutes
Tim & Karen McGill
Milford Animal Clinic
Miller Farms
Morehouse Grain Farms LLC
Brad & Lindsay Neff
Dave & LuAnn Neff
Mike Neff Family
Phil & Sue Neff
New Paris Chamber of Commerce
New Paris Hardware & 4X4
New Paris Lions Club
Old Time Pizza
Patrick Industries
Layton & Cynthia Pergrem
Polk Auctions Co. LLC
Prairie Dairy Farms
Maryls Prough
Q & E Enterprises Inc.
Quality Excavating Corp.
R.S. Pest Inc.
Michelle Schmidt
Schrock Plastering
Showalter Farms
Brad Showalter
Sheila Showalter
Dean Slabach
Smith Ready Mix Inc.
Smoker Craft Inc.
Snider Farms
Douglas & LuAnn Steury
Robert & Barbara Steury
Jason & Kristen Stofleth
Superior Diesel Inc.
Team Construction
Dave Thwaits Family
Doug Thwaits Family
Ernie & Monica Wagler
Dennis Weldy
Weybright Farms LLC
Brett Whitehead
Richard Whitehead
Brian & Liz Wogoman
Yoder & Yoder Inc.
Randy Yoder/Farm Bureau Insurance
Rick and Jill Erb, Goshen
Rudy Yakym is for veterans
Jackie Walorski was a champion for veterans and Rudy Yakym will carry that torch.
Rudy will always support the defenders of freedom.
Without veterans you don’t have a country.
James Yakym, Mishawaka, veteran
Let’s end hunger together
Food insecurity and adequate access to nutritious food is a global pandemic. The United Nations World Food Program estimates that 345 million people will suffer acute insecurity by the end of 2022 — 50 million of those will starve to death. In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 13.5 million people — 10. 2 percent of our population — have low or very low food security. Households with children account for almost 90 percent of those who lack enough food.
Each one of us can make a difference in the fight to provide food for those who need it.
In addition to donating food and money to help through organizations such as Catholic Relief Services, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Church Community Services in Elkhart, The Window in Goshen, or UNICEF, we can lobby Congress to reauthorize Food for Peace Title II, one of four international food assistance programs offered by the United States.
Food for Peace II, part of the 2023 Farm Bill, has provided emergency and developmental support to about 4 billion people around the world since 1954. The program also funds long-term, sustainable development projects to work with local areas to recover from disaster by helping to build back food systems, reduce the impact of future shocks, and promote more resilient communities.
Catholic Relief Services steps in under the Joint Emergency Operation portion of the Food for Peace Title II program to help provide critical food assistance to people who need it.
Please join CRS — and local chapters like ours — to fill dire needs throughout the world by asking Indiana’s members of Congress and President Biden to reauthorize and strengthen international food assistance programs such as Food for Peace Title II.
Together we can help end hunger.
Michael Amodei, Ave Maria Press Chapter of Catholic Relief Services, South Bend; Nicole Bilyahk, student leader, CRS Ambassadors St. Mary’s College, South Bend
Invest in cancer research
We all know someone who has heard “you have cancer,” and many of us have fought the disease ourselves. As a cancer survivor I traveled to Washington, D.C., this month to let my voice be heard and to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.
Lives are at risk. More than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer this year alone. But with over 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today, we know that past investments in cancer research have made a real difference for millions of Americans — and further investments in research hold the key to saving more lives and, one day, ending death from cancer.
I met with Senator Braun and Senator Young’s health policy director and explained to them that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to so many Americans. Break-throughs in treatment and prevention won’t sit idle in labs across the country; instead, they will be delivered to those who need them the most.
We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever. We must keep this momentum going forward. Now is not the time to turn back the clock on progress made. Now is the time to invest in lifesaving cancer research.
Congress must act now. By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to $49 million, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Christine Yoder, Shipshewana, volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)