Letters to the editor

Boosters buy 29 animals at fair

New Paris and Benton 4-H Boosters bought 29 animals at the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

The New Paris & Benton 4-H Boosters purchased eight beef steers, 10 hogs, two goats, five lambs, 10 dairy feeder steers, and six poultry and projects at this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fair Auction.

The New Paris & Benton 4-H Boosters is made up of local businesses and friends of 4-H who have donated generously, making this year’s total purchases of $ 40,855.65 possible.

William & Evelyn Beer

Benton Township

Brookview Farms

Burtsfield & Erb Farms

Greta Burtsfield

Jan & Jean Burtsfield

Tracy Byler

C & P Oil

Ceres Solutions Cooperative

Brian Clayton

Clinton Center Feeds

Cripe Septic Cleaning

Crop Tech, Inc.

Cut Cost Construction

Dean’s Ag Repair/Dean Warstler

Jon Erb

Juston Erb

Lonnie & Linda Erb

Rick & Jill Erb

Sharon Erb

Exchange Publishing

Fairlawn Farms

Farmer’s State Bank

Andy & Cheryl Gall

Marty & Deb Gall

Gardners/Marty & Denise Long

Jesse & Jill Garris

Hibschman Farms

Trent Hostetler/Farm Bureau Insurance

Jay Transport

Jenkins Automotive

Kauffman Trucking

Cory & Elizabeth Kauffman

Gary & Patti Kauffman

Mike & Kathy Kauffman

Landmark Bar & Grill

Larry’s Upholstering Inc.

Robert & Florence Lutes

Tim & Karen McGill

Milford Animal Clinic

Miller Farms

Morehouse Grain Farms LLC

Brad & Lindsay Neff

Dave & LuAnn Neff

Mike Neff Family

Phil & Sue Neff

New Paris Chamber of Commerce

New Paris Hardware & 4X4

New Paris Lions Club

Old Time Pizza

Patrick Industries

Layton & Cynthia Pergrem

Polk Auctions Co. LLC

Prairie Dairy Farms

Maryls Prough

Q & E Enterprises Inc.

Quality Excavating Corp.

R.S. Pest Inc.

Michelle Schmidt

Schrock Plastering

Showalter Farms

Brad Showalter

Sheila Showalter

Dean Slabach

Smith Ready Mix Inc.

Smoker Craft Inc.

Snider Farms

Douglas & LuAnn Steury

Robert & Barbara Steury

Jason & Kristen Stofleth

Superior Diesel Inc.

Team Construction

Dave Thwaits Family

Doug Thwaits Family

Ernie & Monica Wagler

Dennis Weldy

Weybright Farms LLC

Brett Whitehead

Richard Whitehead

Brian & Liz Wogoman

Yoder & Yoder Inc.

Randy Yoder/Farm Bureau Insurance

Rick and Jill Erb, Goshen

Rudy Yakym is for veterans

Jackie Walorski was a champion for veterans and Rudy Yakym will carry that torch.

Rudy will always support the defenders of freedom.

Without veterans you don’t have a country.

James Yakym, Mishawaka, veteran

Let’s end hunger together

Food insecurity and adequate access to nutritious food is a global pandemic. The United Nations World Food Program estimates that 345 million people will suffer acute insecurity by the end of 2022 — 50 million of those will starve to death. In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 13.5 million people — 10. 2 percent of our population — have low or very low food security. Households with children account for almost 90 percent of those who lack enough food.

Each one of us can make a difference in the fight to provide food for those who need it.

In addition to donating food and money to help through organizations such as Catholic Relief Services, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Church Community Services in Elkhart, The Window in Goshen, or UNICEF, we can lobby Congress to reauthorize Food for Peace Title II, one of four international food assistance programs offered by the United States.

Food for Peace II, part of the 2023 Farm Bill, has provided emergency and developmental support to about 4 billion people around the world since 1954. The program also funds long-term, sustainable development projects to work with local areas to recover from disaster by helping to build back food systems, reduce the impact of future shocks, and promote more resilient communities.

Catholic Relief Services steps in under the Joint Emergency Operation portion of the Food for Peace Title II program to help provide critical food assistance to people who need it.

Please join CRS — and local chapters like ours — to fill dire needs throughout the world by asking Indiana’s members of Congress and President Biden to reauthorize and strengthen international food assistance programs such as Food for Peace Title II.

Together we can help end hunger.

Michael Amodei, Ave Maria Press Chapter of Catholic Relief Services, South Bend; Nicole Bilyahk, student leader, CRS Ambassadors St. Mary’s College, South Bend

Invest in cancer research

We all know someone who has heard “you have cancer,” and many of us have fought the disease ourselves. As a cancer survivor I traveled to Washington, D.C., this month to let my voice be heard and to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.

Lives are at risk. More than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer this year alone. But with over 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today, we know that past investments in cancer research have made a real difference for millions of Americans — and further investments in research hold the key to saving more lives and, one day, ending death from cancer.

I met with Senator Braun and Senator Young’s health policy director and explained to them that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to so many Americans. Break-throughs in treatment and prevention won’t sit idle in labs across the country; instead, they will be delivered to those who need them the most.

We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever. We must keep this momentum going forward. Now is not the time to turn back the clock on progress made. Now is the time to invest in lifesaving cancer research.

Congress must act now. By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to $49 million, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.

Christine Yoder, Shipshewana, volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you