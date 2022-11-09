Black is beautiful
Black is beautiful: Black automobile; black bike; black Bible; black billfold; black barn roofs; black chalkboards; black suits; black shutters; black roads; black buggies.
Black horses and mules; black dogs, black nights; black words on white paper; black skies; black tarps; black railroad cars; black tile drainage; black shoes; black appliances; black musical notes, sharps, flats on white paper; black lead in pencils; black people ...
Esther and Art Martin, Goshen
America to needs to repent
In my 87 years, the call to our nation to repent has never been more clear. Our declining culture and the plethora of crisis we now face should shock us into going to our knees. The school shootings, rampant crime in our streets, a dire situation with drug addictions and fatalities, new lows of political corruption, the sick invitation to the whole world to add to the murder and inhuman chaos at our southern border, also providing a gateway for all types of drugs, an infant formula crisis, a seditious information leak attacking our independent judiciary — one of three essential pillars of our constitutional government, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a terrible war in Ukraine where an evil autocrat has attacked the political freedom of a courageous people, plus a devastating inflation overwhelming many struggling families: all are alarm bells.
While in exile from Russia and living in America, Nobel prize-winning author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was asked to give the commencement address at Harvard University in 1978. One important observation he made was that our secular culture was suffocating spiritual life in this country. Also, at another time, he said — explaining why such calamities befell Russia in the 20th century — “Men have forgotten God; that is why all this has happened.” Long before Solzhenitsyn, our Founding Fathers warned us, “When people forget God, tyrants forge their chains.”
Most of the signers of the Constitution and our Founding Fathers will scoff at these remarks and labor to subvert these great keys to human happiness and national prosperity, godless Marxism, woke-ism and a drift toward paganism have been asserted into our politics and into our culture in recent years. We will need the help of our Faithful and Merciful God to turn them away. How patient do we expect God to be?
John Rahe, Goshen