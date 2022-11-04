No motive other than to serve
I am a proud entrepreneur that loves growth and is pleased to have built a company through servant leadership and fiscal responsibility. I oversee a great team of professionals. Ben’s Pretzels is a local brand and is one of the fastest growing and most respected brands in the restaurant industry that is now a National brand with 150+ locations in 15 states.
I am dedicated to working within a budget and will use the tools that I have to bolster RedHawk Pride, Staff Confidence, and Curriculum that educates, not advocates. GCS has excellent teachers/staff and we have superb programs and the potential for student excellence but we need to address the number one problem we’re facing: the rapid decline in student enrollment and the rapid loss of teachers. This problem needs to be addressed first and foremost, and I am prepared to help this administration tackle this problem.
I AM running for our kids. I AM running for school board not because I have extra time, not because I have political ambitions, not because of money or fame. I am not running because of a political party or any radical group. I am not running to regain something I lost. I am not running to keep a seat at the table. I AM running WITHOUT any alternative motives. I AM running because all of us deserve better. My love for GCS, being a local business owner, dealing with conflict, budgeting, marketing, legal issues, public relations, and most importantly, being a father of four school children make me the ideal candidate that can bring real impact and change to our system.
Goshen voters, you have a voice that can be heard on Nov. 8. I ask for your vote, Vote for Krider for Goshen School Board at Large.
Brian Krider, Goshen
Vote for Brian Krider
Voting season is upon us. As we struggle to make wise choices for leaders of our school board, we want to remember that our purpose is to vote for those who can discern the best direction for our Goshen Community Schools. Do we want to keep things the same for GCS or do we want solutions to our problems? If you want solutions, then I would encourage you to vote for my son-in-law, Brian Krider, for Goshen School Board.
Brian is truly invested in our community and our schools. He is managing partner in a fast-growing nationwide business based in Elkhart County and has made it a point to support schools and other local groups by donating to their needs. His donations to the schools for free admission to all students to extra-curricular activities, has given many an opportunity they may not have experienced.
Brian wants to make the best decisions for the best education for all of our students without basing them on politics. If you want this, Brian is your candidate. He is all about keeping a strong curriculum for our students, creating a safe environment and encouraging conversations between parents, teachers, and administrators. He is a very good listener and an innovative problem solver. He can definitely hear all sides of a discussion totally keeping politics out of it. He’s had practice with four sons!
We are all concerned about our students’ education. We want them to be challenged in all classes and we want remediation when necessary. We need dedicated teachers who will give their best and provide strong learning experiences but we need to respect them and compensate them for giving their time and effort toward these goals.
Your vote for Brian Krider will be a vote for a great learning experience for our students.
Pat Huber, retired Goshen teacher, Goshen
More false claims against candidate
Yesterday, Allan Kauffman, Goshen School Board member, made additional false and misleading statements, and one that is hard to believe, concerning myself and the School Board Mailer.
He says that he “received the mailing and carefully reviewed the message” as though he received it like every other community member and then had to review it. Is that the truth? Three sitting board members and the mother of a fourth were on that mailer. Allan is, as I understand, working with at least one of those on reelection. Therefore, five board members out of seven are directly or indirectly connected to that mailer. Who came up with the words chosen, chose to use the RedHawk logo, approved the design, and ultimately paid for it? Could Allan not have known about the content of that mailer? It seems completely implausible.
He claims that the mailer did not mention my platform. The flyer actually says, “Be knowledgeable about these candidates’ agendas.” And then proceeds with Purple for Parents. The direct implication is that the charges made against Purple are charges against me.
He says of test scores: “They went down across the state during and after the pandemic. School board candidates should know this.”
ACT CEO Janet Godwin, “These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic. They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic.” ABC News.
Sitting board members should know this.
He says, “Teachers and students fear candidates could get elected this year with radical ideas that will move Goshen Community schools in the wrong direction.” What is radical about saying education must come first and that we need a true change?
Due to limited space, please go to ryanforgsb.com/truth2 for my full rebuttal. Ryan Glick, Candidate for Goshen School Board, District 1.
Ryan Glick, Goshen