Mailer creates concern
To the voters for Goshen School Board: There are several things that I think all school board voters should consider prior to casting your ballots on or before Nov. 8.
First, I recently received a mailer that caught my attention. In Indiana, school board elections are nonpartisan races. In fact, Democrats have opposed efforts by Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly to make school board elections partisan. Though not mentioned on the flyer, all four candidates pictured are Democrats.
Second, I was made aware of the fact that in this mailer a claim was made about the relationship between two opposing candidates that was categorically false. I hope this was not done to intentionally influence voters.
Due to these concerning actions by four Democrat candidates running as a partisan team, I urge that you support the three people I intend to vote for on Nov. 8. Angie McKee in District 1, Brian Krider and Keith Goodman running At-Large. These three have run as independent, nonpartisan candidates and I feel would be a great asset to our community and school board.
David Daugherty, Goshen
Environment, climate reason to vote Democratic
Climate and related environmental problems are the main threat to world peace and well-being.
Short-term economic issues, such as gas prices, inflation, tax rates, and budget deficits are real problems, but not the main threat. Economic threats link to climate threats. The longer nations wait to seriously decrease greenhouse gases, the greater the long-term costs.
Ongoing wars in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia and other countries certainly threaten world peace, but they connect directly or indirectly to climate instability, the biggest threat.
Social issues such as immigration, poverty, epidemics, and school curriculum are important issues, but they all interact with climate change, the overarching threat. We must elect school boards, city councils, county council members, county commissioners, state legislators and state officials, U.S. senators and representatives who will implement environmentally sound policies that build local, national, and international peace and a sustainable global environment.
Long-term climate and environmental problems affect our entire planet. Very few elected Republican candidates, up and down our November 8 ballot, publicly support sustainable climate and environmental policies. Democratic candidates usually do. Paul Steury, Democratic candidate for District 2 Representative, certainly does. Public policies that address overarching climate threats are the reason I will vote for Democrats up and down the ballot. I urge you to do the same.
John J. Smith, Goshen
New leadership needed for school board
Thank you to The Goshen News for keeping us informed about upcoming elections and candidates that are running. It is very refreshing to see so many citizens stepping up for the first time participate on the school board. For many years there have been few choices and the only option has been to vote for an unopposed candidate. This year every seat has at least two choices.
At the school board meeting on Aug. 8, the most recent test scores were discussed. The results were dismal. There has been a decline in scores at GCS since 2015. There are also safety concerns. Violence and drug problems have become pervasive and the school system has not been open with parents about the safety issues. Additionally, financial issues that were experienced by the school system last year caused cutbacks and dismissal of badly needed staff.
The current board’s response to this: it is not us; it is the demographics of the students that is to blame; crime is increasing everywhere, what can one person do; we got bad information so we made poor financial decisions.
Instead of focusing on mistakes made by the current board, they are deflecting to “book banning” and an organization that endorsed some candidates. There are serious issues with the current board so I understand that their only recourse is to distract voters and keep constant focus on their misunderstanding of the P4P organization, but that will not help GCS move forward on a more successful path.
New leadership is needed to pull this plane out of the downward tailspin. Our current board is either unwilling or unable to affect positive change. I thank my fellow residents for rising to the occasion and allowing their name to be on the ballot. Our schools deserve great leadership.
Amy Rainey, Goshen
Mailer raises questions
I’m wanting to understand the promotional piece addressed to “LOCAL POSTAL CUSTOMER” I received Saturday, Oct. 29, in my mailbox that has a Goshen address. It has the GCS “redbird mascot” and pictures of four school board candidates. Maybe you got one too?
Is GCS officially endorsing specific candidates? Why is it denouncing candidates that may support: Parental Involvement, School Choice, Limits on Sexually Explicit material, Affirmation of Biological reality?
Do we really have a choice? Or are the incumbents moving our community in a new direction?
Rebecca VanDiepenbos, Goshen