Indiana crops part of export markets
The leaves are changing colors. Summer’s heat and humidity is giving way to cool autumn breezes. This is the best time for hog roasts, bon fires and s’mores. This is a wonderful time of year, especially for farmers. It is when we get to see the results of our labor for the year.
And we know how to grow corn and soybeans. Indiana is the fourth-largest producer of U.S. soybeans and the fifth-largest producer of U.S. corn. We’ve accomplished this despite planting fewer acres than many of the other top-producing states on the list.
Most of our corn and soybean crops are used to feed hogs, poultry, dairy cattle, beef cattle and other livestock on Hoosier farms. In addition to livestock feed, nearly half of the state’s corn is processed in one of the state’s 14 ethanol-production facilities, which gets burned as fuel in Hoosier’s cars.
Despite all of this consumption, we still need to move large piles of soybeans and corn to new places. That’s where the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (our state’s corn checkoff) and the Indiana Soybean Alliance (our state’s soybean checkoff) add their expertise. The checkoffs are funded, invested and managed by Indiana farmers to assist them in making their crops more valuable.
The No. 1 job of the checkoffs is to move the state’s corn and soybeans to export markets around the world. Organizations such as the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the U.S. Grains Council, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council have offices in most of the countries around the world promoting our crops to end-users who need them.
So, enjoy the season, be patient with farm equipment on the road, and know that as those crops are being harvested, Indiana’s economy is growing stronger.
Larry Wilkinson, Kimmel
Show benefits Humane Society
On Oct. 14, more than 300 guests attended the 4th Annual Jonathan Tuff “Best in Show” event to benefit the Humane Society of Elkhart County. The Crystal Ballroom provided the backdrop for a fun-filled and extremely successful evening. With the help of our incredible community, we raised more than $600,000 which will support the daily operations of the shelter.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our sponsors and in-kind donors, especially; Dan and Suzanne George, Bill and Kristen Fenech Family Foundation, Viaggio, Mike and Dawn Hoover, Patrick Industries, Welch Packaging, Bob Abel, Todd and Missy Cleveland, Don and Theresa Gunden, Chris and Shawn Hermon, the Dusthimer/King family, LaVanture Products, Lippert Components, NIBCO, Tom Naquin, and Johnson Hardware.
A special thank-you to our “Best in Show” celebrity pooches/kitties and their humans: Frisco with Zach and Katy Dubois; Mackey, Chumley, Tennessee and Little Turkey with Jill Dusthimer; Chase and Teddy with Kip & Lucas Ellis; Scout and Pippa with Scott Evans; Brecken and Tory with Heather Jenks and Meghan Wenger; Pearl and Denver with Tomeka Jones and Cassidy Gust; Toby with Jamie Krempec; Patrick with Stephanie, Max & Grace Krol; Sir Samuel with Carol McDowell and Brielle Johnson; and Cali with Pat and Ginny Russell. We certainly couldn’t have done this without all of you.
Thank-you to our wonderful planning committee, dog handlers, volunteers staff members and emcees Mekayla Eppers and Greg Fink.
The money raised will help provide for the needs of the nearly 7,000 animals that are admitted to the shelter annually. Thank you for being a community that truly cares about their animals’ welfare. We are furever grateful.
Please come and visit our beautiful shelter to see your generosity in action.
— Lana Davis and Kim Welch, co-chairmen
