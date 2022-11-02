Editor’s note: No new letters about candidates will be taken in order to give candidates a chance to respond the week before elections. Non-candidate topics may be addressed.
Relationship only error in mailer
In Monday’s letter to the editor, Ryan Glick alluded to “false and misleading information” in a recent mailing to Goshen Community Schools’ voters. I received the mailing and carefully reviewed the message.
I am currently on the Goshen School Board representing District 4, not due for re-election until 2024. Other than the unfortunate error saying that he and fellow “Purple for Parents” endorsed candidate Linda Hartman are related, I found nothing false or misleading. His criticism is argument and conjecture. On his website, he asks for a public apology from the four candidates on the flyer. Other than the error saying Ryan and Linda are related, I feel there is nothing to apologize for.
Mr. Glick states the flyer was intended to undermine his campaign and falsely accuses him of not valuing diversity. The flyer describes the agenda of the “Purple for Parents” national organization that endorsed the three local candidates, Ryan, Linda Hartman and Rob Roeder. It does not mention individual candidates’ platforms. The word “they” refers to the national agenda of the “Purple for Parents” organization.
He complains about test scores. They went down across the state during and after the pandemic. School board candidates should know this. And they should have a better understanding why urban schools don’t test as well as suburban schools with lower numbers of English language learners and students from poverty. Superintendent Dr. Hope has compared Goshen to schools across Indiana with similar demographics and has not found one doing better. It is a credit to our superbly trained and dedicated teachers.
Teachers and students fear candidates could get elected this year with radical ideas that will move Goshen Community schools in the wrong direction. Know your candidates before you vote. This is a critical election.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen
Elephant in the room
A big thank you to the League of Women Voters for putting on the “meet the candidates for school board” meeting [Wednesday, Oct. 19] at the Goshen Public Library.
And now for the elephant in the room. At least three of the candidates for the school board for Goshen are endorsed by Purple for Parents organization: Linda Hartman, Rob Roeder and Ryan Glick. Not one of these three candidates said anything about this organization, which is working tirelessly to get their candidates on local school boards across this region. The problem is, Purple for Parents has some very explicit publicity on their website, aimed at Social Emotional Learning, in which the actual recordings of Adolf Hitler are woven through the video piece. They imply that our schools are, according to the people in this commercial, “rewiring the brains of our children through social emotional learning,” just like Hitler did. I find this totally offensive, and objectionable.
Another agenda “Purple for Parents” (P4P) is to ban books which are not to their liking, more specifically, their own religious liking. In fact, Mr. Roeder has already tried to get books banned and at each level, each reading, the teams that reviewed the material did not find the books merited banning. Allegedly, P4P tells potential candidates which parts of which books to highlight in asking for the books to be banned.
It is just a shame that most folks do not know about Purple for Parents and how they do indeed have an “agenda.” (In my opinion, book-banners have never been on the right side of history).
Please, relook at the candidates and choose Elizalde, Garber, Johnson, and Nafziger.
Jep Hostetler, Goshen
Let’s make a good town even better
Many years ago as a History major at Goshen College, I learned that elections are vital in a democracy — and that when we’re honest in how we tell historical stories, we can learn from them, avoid repeating mistakes made by our ancestors, and do better in our own future.
The upcoming elects have particular importance. Significant aspects of U.S. history, including Goshen’s “sundown town” past, are often being denied, with some candidates trying to avoid dealing honestly with lamentable realities My own religious faith teaches me to care for the poor, feed the hungry, and welcome the stranger in our midst, recognizing that God loves all persons, even those who think differently about God than I do — or have a different skin color or speak a different language.
I want our schools to educate students to help all persons feel welcome in our community, with students learning to be grateful for the way people from diverse backgrounds broaden how all of us see the world.
Carolyn and I have lived in Goshen for nearly 50 years. We are proud to call Goshen “home”. That is why I support candidates for the Goshen School Board who will not allow peddlers of fear and hatred, denial and division, guide their decision-making. Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, and Roger Nafziger have a vision that will make Goshen an even better place to live, not just for us, but for our neighbors and community in the city we call home.
Rev. Dr. Donald and Carolyn Blosser, Goshen
Vote for McKee, Krider, King
As an elected member of the Goshen City Council, I know how important local elections are and how more people need to take a few minutes out of their day to cast a ballot.
I often get asked, “Who are you supporting?” Rather than just give a name, I like to indicate the qualities of the individuals who I think will have the most positive impact. There are a number of local, state and federal elections this year, all very important in unique ways.
First is Goshen School Board. I proudly support Angie McKee in District 1 and Brian Krider at-large. Both are GHS graduates and have, will have, or had children or grandchildren graduate from GHS. They both have experience with governmental positions so they know the importance of making both financial and responsible decisions. They both are very successful local business owners that have made very positive impacts on our community. They both possess the demeanor that is needed in the role of an elected official that needs to weigh the importance of supporting our students and teachers, while also looking out for the residents of Goshen who financially support our schools through property taxes and school referendums.
At the state level, I fully support State Representative Joanne King as she runs for re-election this year. Her past experience with the Middlebury School Board, along with her successful locally owned small business, and her willingness to be available to discuss local and state issues that affect us locally, make her by far the best choice moving forward. I fully trust her to do what is best for Indiana and Elkhart County.
Please vote on or before Nov. 8 for Angie McKee and Brian Krider for Goshen School Board and Joanne King for State Rep.
Brett Weddell, Goshen