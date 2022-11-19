Justice Department should act against profiteers
“Corporate Concentration causes Inflation.” Four companies control meat prices. Two companies control diaper cost. Oil companies have record profits, 70-year high, with $210 million profit in six months. Two hundred ten billion dollars in profits in six months needs to be investigated.
Why did P&G and Kimberly-Clark raise the price of diapers at the same time? Because they could.
Why did the four food giants raise the price of meat? Because they could.
Why did PepsiCo and Coca-Cola raise their prices? Because they could. (16% increase in profit over and above the previous year.)
Member of Congress Katie Porter held hearings and documented that over 50% of inflation was controlled by profit-driven corporate power.
Senator Warren: “Chevron and Exxon have doubled their profits. This isn’t about inflation. This is about price gouging.”
Harry Truman investigated profiteers in the ‘40s. It is time to do the same! The FTC and Justice Department should act.
Charles Mumaw, Goshen
Let’s be thankful for recycling option
I am thankful for your front page article of 11-16-22 for a place we can take all those paper ads and catalogs that come in the mail and knock down our cardboard boxes and especially the plastic. With just a little work on our parts we can read the bottom of the plastic to learn it is recyclable and we don’t have to discard it to take space in the landfIll. We should be glad to do our part in preserving our wonderful land and sea. We drive much farther for a dish of ice cream.
Maybe we can contact the adults through the children, like in 4-H and Boys & Girls clubs. Let us the thankful for the many ways Elkhart County gives us to get rid of unused things.
Irma Gall, Ligonier